Local athletes head to Japan amid COVID emergency

Jillian Crooks (15), the Cayman Islands’ youngest ever Olympian

(L-R) CIOC Chef de Mission Janet Sairsingh, CIOC Secretary General Carson Ebanks and CIOC President Lori Powell

(CNS): With the XXXII Olympics Opening Ceremony less than two weeks away, the Cayman Islands athletes who will be competing at the games will soon be on their way to Tokyo, though the Games will be held without any spectators due to the city’s fourth COVID-19 emergency. In an effort to contain another surge of infections across Japan, where only around 28% of the population has had a vaccine shot, the latest restrictive measures will remain in place for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics.

Cayman’s five team members include the country’s youngest ever Olympian, 15-year-old Jillian Crooks, who will be competing in the 100m freestyle. Brett Fraser (31), no stranger to the Olympics, will be competing in the 50m freestyle. On the track, Kemar Hyman Oly (31) will be racing in the 100m and Shalysa Wray (22) in the 400m. Making history is 19-year-old Raegan Rutty, Cayman’s first ever Olympic gymnast.

The Games, which will open on 23 July and end on 8 August, were postponed from last year because of the pandemic. Around 11,000 athletes from 206 countries are expected to participate.

Chef de Mission Janet Sairsingh is leading the eleven person delegation, including coaches and support staff, and the Cayman team is due to meet up with her in Miami later this week. They will then undergo two rounds of COVID-19 testing before flying to Tokyo. While Olympic officials in Japan have said they expect 80% of athletes and support staff will be vaccinated. it is not a mandatory requirement.

Although there will not be a live audience, the team will be heading into the newly-built National Stadium for the Opening Ceremony with the National Flag, which was given to the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee on Saturday by Sports Minister Bernie Bush.

CIOC President Lori Powell said the athletes had shown focus, determination and commitment in these uncertain times to qualify for these Games. “Our athletes have also dedicated themselves to the Olympic values of friendship, respect and excellence in their sport and lives. And their reward is a well-deserved spot on Cayman’s Olympic Team in Tokyo,” she said.

Minister Bush, who has a long history with the Olympic Committee, having been an executive member for many years, said it was important that the team knows that the government is one hundred percent behind them. “We congratulate and wish them every success in what will probably be one of the greatest sporting events of their careers,” he said. “I also want to extend a very special thanks to our Olympic Committee and its staff for all the work they have done in getting our athletes ready for the Games.”