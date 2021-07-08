Just 42 people get first vaccine dose over last day

(CNS): With government confirming that it wants to see 80% of the population vaccinated before it begins the phased reopening of Cayman’s borders on 9 September, at least 110 people will now need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 every single day over the next nine weeks to reach that rate. But on Thursday government officials said that just 42 people had received a first shot of the vaccine over the last day and the national rate for those who have have both shots remains stuck at 64%.

According to public health’s latest official figures, 48,722 (69% of the estimated population) have now had at least one dose of a vaccine and 45,483 people have completed the full course.

Meanwhile, there are just three active cases of the coronavirus among the 951 people either in home isolation or government quarantine and just one person continues to suffer with symptoms. There were no new positive cases among those tested over the 24 hours.