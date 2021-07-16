Just 31 people get first COVID shot

Minister Kenneth Bryan gets the COVID-19 vaccine (file photo)

(NS): According to the latest figures from public health officials, just 31 people stepped forward over the last day to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, deepening concerns that the Cayman community is not going to get to the targeted 80% national vaccination rate before 9 September, the date that government plans to drop quarantine requirements and begin the phased border reopening. So far 49,081 people have had a first dose, leaving the national rate at just 69% of the estimated population of 71,100 and around 65%, or 46,189 people, have had both shots.

There were no new reported cases of the coronavirus among those tested over the last day and there is just one active and asymptomatic case of the virus among those currently in quarantine and isolation.

Amendments to the COVID-19 regulations and a notice to extend the current inter-island travel and boating regulations for two months were gazetted yesterday. An amendment to Regulation 5 of the Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19 (No.2) Regulations, 2021, relating to the wearing of masks, provides business owners and operators with the authority to require any person who visits their establishment to wear a mask and to refuse entry to any person who refuses to do so.

New Regulation 6A was added to prevent the removal or passing of items from a person at a place of quarantine or in isolation to anyone from the outside. Regulation 6A also expressly provides for the mandatory isolation, if necessary in the opinion of the medical officer of health, of any person from the outside who has handled an item from a known quarantine facility.

The new regulation does provide a special defence for a person charged with an offence of handling an item from a place of quarantine or self-isolation. This occurs where the person charged can prove that they did not know that the item was from a place of quarantine or self-isolation or had been handled by a person in a place of quarantine or self-isolation. Exception is also made for items that have been removed or passed from the place of quarantine or self-isolation for public health reasons, with the approval of the medical officer of health.

The amendments to the regulations, as well as the notice on inter-island travel and boating regulations, expire on 15 September, 2021.