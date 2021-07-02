Just 261 first doses of vaccine given this week

(CNS): Just 261 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since Monday, bringing the rate to 68%, and around 64% have completed the two-dose course. This means that Cayman is still short of the minimum target of between 70% and 80% of the population getting both doses before the borders can begin to open. At least 7,000 more people needed to be vaccinated but if the pace remains the same, it will take many weeks to reach anything close to herd immunity.

Meanwhile, there were no new positive cases of the coronavirus in the latest results. With no positive cases since last weekend, there are now just seven active cases of the virus among the 1,148 travellers currently in isolation, only one of whom is suffering symptoms. That person remains in hospital on the road to recovery.