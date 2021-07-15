Inflation one of several threats on horizon

(CNS): In his address to Parliament on Wednesday on the PACT Government’s first strategic policy statement, Finance Minister Chris Saunders painted a relatively optimistic picture of figures for public finances and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. But he also noted some threats on the horizon, not least the problem of inflation. Caymanians are well aware of rapidly rising prices and the expectation that things are going to get worse.

In the figures presented to Parliament, government accountants are predicting a consumer price index increase of 2.1% this year, 1.9% in 2022, 2% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024, based on forecasts from the United States. However, shortages could see inflation spike further.

Given that the smoothed out average rate of inflation disguises the day-to-day rising prices that ordinary people endure, things could prove very challenging for most workers, who have already suffered a persistent period of increases in the cost of living without seeing an increase in their earnings.

Global inflation was running at 3.2% last year, despite the contraction of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But here in the Caribbean, inflation was running at 7.7% because of high levels in Haiti and Suriname, and the regional rate is expected accelerate over the next two years, which could easily impact the local predictions.

The SPS also noted other risks that could impact inflation, including vaccination programmes worldwide, the pace of recovery in the US and emerging short-term mismatches in the labour market. “If these expectations remain persistent, they are likely to add additional inflationary pressures over the medium term to the Cayman Islands economy,” officials have warned.

During 2020, inflationary pressures came mainly from food and drink, which rose by more than 5%, which reflected imported price hikes driven by a general increase in all food indices on the international market. This year, constrained global demand over the medium term is expected to support low price levels in the international market, but in reality prices continue to rise here at home across the board.

Crude oil prices are also expected to rise by 21.2% in 2021, though experts believe, despite the reality in the stores, that other prices will not increase much for the rest of this year.

However, local officials believe that Cayman will be importing more inflation in the medium term into 2022, pushing up the cost of living likely beyond predictions.

With government also still depending on construction and development to keep the economy buoyant as it steers Cayman through the ongoing pandemic, it has already raised concerns about the significant increase in the cost of construction materials. Premier Wayne Panton stated at the recent Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon that the government would have to find ways to address that issue.

In addition to inflation, the SPA identifies the continued uncertainty about how the pandemic will play out, including the problems relating to the vaccination rate both here and around the world. It also notes the potential threats to the financial services sector, which remains the major economic platform for the economy and funds the bulk of public services.

“The financial services sector continues to face the increased risk due to changes in regulatory requirements from international regulatory and political organizations. Notably, the addition of Cayman to the FATF grey list and continued talks of the European Union adopting stricter criteria on economic substance could lead to an additional burden on the sector,” officials said.

In the SPS, government outlined plans to enhance the financial services policy functions and the regulatory services provided by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority in response

to recent international regulatory changes. There are also plans to increase funding to keep the jurisdiction in compliance with global financial regulations and take the steps to remove Cayman from the grey list.