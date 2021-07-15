Inflation one of several threats on horizon
(CNS): In his address to Parliament on Wednesday on the PACT Government’s first strategic policy statement, Finance Minister Chris Saunders painted a relatively optimistic picture of figures for public finances and the economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. But he also noted some threats on the horizon, not least the problem of inflation. Caymanians are well aware of rapidly rising prices and the expectation that things are going to get worse.
In the figures presented to Parliament, government accountants are predicting a consumer price index increase of 2.1% this year, 1.9% in 2022, 2% in 2023 and 2.6% in 2024, based on forecasts from the United States. However, shortages could see inflation spike further.
Given that the smoothed out average rate of inflation disguises the day-to-day rising prices that ordinary people endure, things could prove very challenging for most workers, who have already suffered a persistent period of increases in the cost of living without seeing an increase in their earnings.
Global inflation was running at 3.2% last year, despite the contraction of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But here in the Caribbean, inflation was running at 7.7% because of high levels in Haiti and Suriname, and the regional rate is expected accelerate over the next two years, which could easily impact the local predictions.
The SPS also noted other risks that could impact inflation, including vaccination programmes worldwide, the pace of recovery in the US and emerging short-term mismatches in the labour market. “If these expectations remain persistent, they are likely to add additional inflationary pressures over the medium term to the Cayman Islands economy,” officials have warned.
During 2020, inflationary pressures came mainly from food and drink, which rose by more than 5%, which reflected imported price hikes driven by a general increase in all food indices on the international market. This year, constrained global demand over the medium term is expected to support low price levels in the international market, but in reality prices continue to rise here at home across the board.
Crude oil prices are also expected to rise by 21.2% in 2021, though experts believe, despite the reality in the stores, that other prices will not increase much for the rest of this year.
However, local officials believe that Cayman will be importing more inflation in the medium term into 2022, pushing up the cost of living likely beyond predictions.
With government also still depending on construction and development to keep the economy buoyant as it steers Cayman through the ongoing pandemic, it has already raised concerns about the significant increase in the cost of construction materials. Premier Wayne Panton stated at the recent Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon that the government would have to find ways to address that issue.
In addition to inflation, the SPA identifies the continued uncertainty about how the pandemic will play out, including the problems relating to the vaccination rate both here and around the world. It also notes the potential threats to the financial services sector, which remains the major economic platform for the economy and funds the bulk of public services.
“The financial services sector continues to face the increased risk due to changes in regulatory requirements from international regulatory and political organizations. Notably, the addition of Cayman to the FATF grey list and continued talks of the European Union adopting stricter criteria on economic substance could lead to an additional burden on the sector,” officials said.
In the SPS, government outlined plans to enhance the financial services policy functions and the regulatory services provided by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority in response
to recent international regulatory changes. There are also plans to increase funding to keep the jurisdiction in compliance with global financial regulations and take the steps to remove Cayman from the grey list.
See the full SPS in the CNS Library.
Category: Economy, Government Finance, Politics
Got to love those Bidenomics!
You forgot about the Trumponomics which also printed money and devalued the dollar and sent debt skyrocketing to record highs… as did every president before them.
Price gouging is outrageous here, went to ALT when the TS was scheduled to hit and they’d up’d the price of a leaf blower by $100. You could see the original price still where the overstock was.
I know Mr T wouldn’t allow this, so who is the thief here?
But Mr. T did allow it, so you tell me!
cig has never been able to tackle inflation or cost of living….they only increase it with their inward loking protectionist policies.
prime example…joey hew banning uber in cayman.
Bitcoin fixes this. Downvote all you want but everyday you lose purchasing power from unlimited FED currency printing. The US $ is a ponzi, $27 Trillion is debt
Preach! People still don’t understand the importance of basing your currency on a hard asset with limited supply (just like every other economy before 1971 when Nixon went off the gold standard). People only think about the last 50 years and not the 10,000 years before it.
Adding Bitcoin to the country’s reserve would strengthen the Cayman dollar and fight inflation. Prices would actually go DOWN over time. Nothing but positive things will happen… no downside. Not kidding.
oh no!….won’t someone please think of the children!!!!
don’t worry…. no-plan-pact are going to solve this by raising the minimum wage……zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Wellp, price of weed has fallen 50% since Covid, so there’s that.. maybe because everyone and their granneh selling it for 10x the profit.
Prohibition only keeps it lucrative. Legalise and create another tax revenue stream.
@3:34 pm – erm….my guy doubled his prices. 🙁
OMG going to get worse, how worse can it get. Come on Pact Govt help the poor retired civil servants with a descent pension. They all earned it. When these guys retire they all have their fat pension to receive by lump sum and monthly payments. I am a pensioner living overseas, and want to return but my monthly pension payments will not be able to sustain me. NAU is overwhelmed. We need help.
The moral compass of Cayman’s colluding “business” owners aren’t guided by CPI. Many have been raising prices all through Covid. Cayman needs consumer protection laws, landlord tenant act, legal practitioner regulations etc. It’s the Wild West.
And we still only receive $1000 pm and others less.
And the government was warned before they implemented a minimum wage, that all it would do was create inflation.
well….look at that. Not one economist in the bunch.
Already the price of fuel is insane..
Just wait until we factor in a higher minimum wage and forced employment of unemployables.