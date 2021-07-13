Gardeners asked to help feed the ‘blues’

Photo credit: Blue Iguana Conservation

(CNS): A change in landscape and development pressures have led to the loss of more than half of the wild spaces that used to provide food for the animals at the breeding centre, according to Blue Iguana Conservation, a National Trust for the Cayman Islands programme. As a result, a new initiative is being launched to ask local gardeners to grow the indigenous and native plants that the iguanas eat so that BIC has supplementary sources of food around the island.

Plants identified as food suitable for blue iguanas may already exist in some gardens or on raw land, but gardeners all over the island are now being encouraged to grow native plants to provide food sources and collection location for the iconic blues as well as helping to protect the endangered flora of Cayman and support other local wildlife.

BIC Operations Manager Luke Harding said that supporting blue iguana conversation was not the sole task of BIC but a responsibility for everyone.

“The only way that we achieve long term sustainability is to work as a collective,” he said in a press release. “This exciting initiative allows everyone to be involved and make a difference from local businesses, schools, landowners, right up to an individual with a balcony and a flowerpot. It’s a community effort.”

He explained that the driving force was the loss of habitat and food sources for the blues. “Sadly, we have lost nineteen out of thirty-two identified food sites due to change in landscape and development pressures. The loss of these wild spaces impacts not only blue iguana food collection sources, but also habitats and food sources for butterflies, birds, insects and other native wildlife that are dependent on these environmental areas,” Harding said.

By empowering the general public to become involved in growing food plants t,he pressure on wild food collection sites will be eased and those involved will also become better engaged with this incredible species that is not found anywhere else in the world. It will also help restore and protect native plant species and wild habitats for the overall benefit of the environment.

Creating a Blue Iguana Garden will not mean that you will have blue iguanas there or even encourage the invasive greens but it will ensure a stock of food for these animals and contribute to the rewilding of some areas to protect the dwindling natural habitat.

“This initiative goes far beyond feeding iguanas; it is a way to help encourage engagement with the environment on all levels,” Harding added. “It increases the immersion for people into Cayman’s natural beauty and the understanding of the island fauna and flora for all ages.”

Individuals, families, schools, local businesses and developers can sign up and identify areas within private land and gardens to grow and maintain supplemental food sources for the blues at the conservation breeding facility. The blues are known to eat more than 100 local species of flowers and plants, and the programme has published a list of the most common ones that they want to encourage people to grow (see above).

Iguanas like flowers and fruits as well as leaves so there are many beautiful plants that people can grow to help feed them while attracting bees, birds, butterflies and more to their gardens, most of which require little more than the right space to flourish.