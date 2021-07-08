First dose vaccine rate crawls up to 69%

(CNS): With an additional 55 people getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last day the rate inched up slightly to 69%, according to the latest figure from public health officials. The national rate for both doses remains stalled at 64%, with 46,483 people having completed the full vaccination course. Meanwhile, the patient who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 has now been released and has returned to their own home.

The recovering patient remains the only symptomatic person among just three active cases of COVID-19 among those in isolation. There are 951 travellers quarantining either at home or at a government facility at the moment and there were no new cases of the coronavirus among those tested over the last day.