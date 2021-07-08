First dose vaccine rate crawls up to 69%

| 07/07/2021 | 1 Comment

(CNS): With an additional 55 people getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the last day the rate inched up slightly to 69%, according to the latest figure from public health officials. The national rate for both doses remains stalled at 64%, with 46,483 people having completed the full vaccination course. Meanwhile, the patient who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 has now been released and has returned to their own home.

The recovering patient remains the only symptomatic person among just three active cases of COVID-19 among those in isolation. There are 951 travellers quarantining either at home or at a government facility at the moment and there were no new cases of the coronavirus among those tested over the last day.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Health, health and safety

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/07/2021 at 7:50 pm

    Open up!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«