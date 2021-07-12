Father denies murder of son

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Roger Deward Bush (46) from West Bay will go on trial at the end of October, facing murder and firearms charges for shooting his son dead in November 2019, after pleading not guilty on Friday. Bush is accused of killing Shaquille Demario Bush, who was just 24 years old at the time, at their home in Daisy Lane. Bush was arrested in the wake of the shooting but he was not charged until more than eighteen months later following a dawn raid by police last month at the house where the fatal shooting had happened.