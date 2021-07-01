Ex McAlpine boss to chair CPA

Ian Pairaudeau

(CNS): Ian Pairaudeau, the former managing director of McAlpine and currently a construction consultant, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Central Planning Authority. The board’s new members were published on the government gazette Wednesday, revealing an entirely new line-up. The one board that the whole community was expecting to be replaced since the PACT Government came into office includes four women but almost no one overtly from the conservation community. The new members have development, building, insurance, business, planning, real estate and architectural experience but there is no direct appointment from the National Trust or any of Cayman’s green organisations.

The new deputy chairman is Handel Whittaker, the former owner of the much loved Calico Jack’s beach bar, who stirred up controversy in West Bay in 2018 when he sought permission to dredge the seabed in Barkers.

The new members will take their seats from 2 July and they are scheduled to hold their first meeting on 7 July. There is a packed agenda with a diverse set of applications, including the Cayman Islands Football Association’s new spotlights that face objection from neighbours and a controversial application to turn an area of mangrove in South Sound into a construction storage site, which the Department of Environment is urging the CPA not to approve.

Cayman’s runaway development, especially the impact of coastal development, was a key issue on the election campaign trail, and Premier Wayne Panton has placed climate resiliency at the centre of his policy agenda. While the planning law itself and the regulations will need to be changed to really address the country’s excess development, the CPA plays in significant role in whether or not damaging projects get the green light, especially when it comes to the waiving of regulations.

It is not yet clear who on the CPA will reflect Panton’s promised agenda in this line-up of people who have made or still make their living largely in areas directly or indirectly related to the process of development, although less directly conflicted than the last board. It also remains to be seen how much the new planning minister, Jay Ebanks, who was also linked directly to the development and construction sector in his pre-political life, will support Panton’s efforts to green the economy and put climate resilience at the centre of future policy.

Meanwhile, the National Roads Authority, another critical board when it comes to Cayman’s greener future, has been partially changed. Now chaired by Alric Lindsey, who has been active in conservation campaigns, this new line-up does include more people with green credentials, including Anna Peccarino, a local lawyer and advocate for the environment and one of just two women out of nine appointed members. Dale Walton and Andy Bodden, who owns a heavy equipment company, have both been retained.

