Sister Islands under TS watch as Elsa winds increase
(CNS) UPDATED 3pm: The Sister Islands have been placed under an official tropical storm watch as Hurricane Elsa moved into the Eastern Caribbean Friday afternoon, packing winds of up to 85mph and still travelling at around 29mph. Local weather forecasters said that on the current forecast track Elsa is moving well north of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. At the present time it is considered unlikely that the islands will experience tropical storm force winds, but there remains some “uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity, so residents should not let their guard down”.
The Sister Islands can expect to begin experiencing rough seas and strong winds from Sunday evening.
10am update: Hurricane Elsa was bearing down on St Vincent at around 10am local time with sustained wind speeds of 75mph, after the storm strengthened this morning to a category 1 hurricane, the first of the Atlantic 2021 season. Tracking quickly west-northwest at 29mph, Elsa remains on track towards the Sister Islands, which remain under a tropical storm alert. Officials said changes to the current alert status may be made later today based on the proximity of the wind field from the hurricane.
The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is warning of rough to very rough seas at 9 to 13 feet for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman from Sunday evening. A marine advisory is expected to be in place on Sunday and will increase to a marine warning on Monday. Rain is forecast for both Sunday and Monday, which may lead to flooding of low lying areas.
On Elsa’s current forecast track, the Sister Islands will likely experience strong to possibly near tropical-storm-force winds with higher gusts on Monday. Residents, particularly people in the Sister Islands, should ensure preparedness levels remain high and continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Elsa.
Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The US National Hurricane Center forecasters are calling for a decrease in forward speed in the coming days with little change in strength until Monday, when a decrease in winds is possible.
According to the NHC, Elsa was the fifth named storm of the season before becoming the first hurricane and the earliest ever named ‘E’ cyclone, beating Edouard last year, which formed on 6 July.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
i live in bonaire next to curacua and aruba
The earth is getting hotter and hotter.
Think this year has been hottest yet.. Where did the xmas breezes go even.
No its not. The earth is doing its natural thing as always. Check History.
This one will miss us but the big one is coming in September. The Atlantic water temperatures are at record high warm temperatures for July. Very concerning.
you got a track for the big one yet???
I do.
Worth keeping an eye on, especially in the Sister islands.
But nearly all the models are predicting the storm encountering a weakening in the ridge to the north that is currently forcing the storm in a WNW direction, around halfway through Cuba. This will pull a stronger storm through it and to the N, or NNW away from Cayman.
Only the GFS and another model still show that this weakening in the ridge will not be sufficient to pull the storm north and shows a small storm passing just north of the Brac.
The NHC track is the average of these models, and after 3 days, they really have no idea.
Once the Hurricane Hunter plane has visited and collected its latest data, the models at 16.00 will be more reliable.
You should also remember that if you are south of the storm, things a great deal better. Charlie passed Cayman the same distance as Ivan, but to the North, and we felt nothing.
The wind speeds given also include the forward motion of the storm, so the max wind speed is measured in the Northwest quarter of a northern hemisphere storm.
A fast moving storm like Elsa, has currently 85mph winds, but is moving at 30mph WNW.
So if the winds are 85mph in the North west quadrant, the Southwest area that may approach the Brac are only currently 25 Mph.
Basically the wind speed of Elsa is 55mph, its forward motion means the winds on the north are 85mph (55 +30mph forward speed), on the south, as the winds are anti-clockwise the forward speed act against and lower the wind speed felt to 25 (55-30 forward speed).
Fast moving storms are therefor far more dangerous to the north of the centre than to the South
nope..i’ve called it, it is of no danger to us.