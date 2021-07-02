Sister Islands under TS watch as Elsa winds increase

(CNS) UPDATED 3pm: The Sister Islands have been placed under an official tropical storm watch as Hurricane Elsa moved into the Eastern Caribbean Friday afternoon, packing winds of up to 85mph and still travelling at around 29mph. Local weather forecasters said that on the current forecast track Elsa is moving well north of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. At the present time it is considered unlikely that the islands will experience tropical storm force winds, but there remains some “uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity, so residents should not let their guard down”.

The Sister Islands can expect to begin experiencing rough seas and strong winds from Sunday evening.

10am update: Hurricane Elsa was bearing down on St Vincent at around 10am local time with sustained wind speeds of 75mph, after the storm strengthened this morning to a category 1 hurricane, the first of the Atlantic 2021 season. Tracking quickly west-northwest at 29mph, Elsa remains on track towards the Sister Islands, which remain under a tropical storm alert. Officials said changes to the current alert status may be made later today based on the proximity of the wind field from the hurricane.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is warning of rough to very rough seas at 9 to 13 feet for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman from Sunday evening. A marine advisory is expected to be in place on Sunday and will increase to a marine warning on Monday. Rain is forecast for both Sunday and Monday, which may lead to flooding of low lying areas.

On Elsa’s current forecast track, the Sister Islands will likely experience strong to possibly near tropical-storm-force winds with higher gusts on Monday. Residents, particularly people in the Sister Islands, should ensure preparedness levels remain high and continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Elsa.

Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The US National Hurricane Center forecasters are calling for a decrease in forward speed in the coming days with little change in strength until Monday, when a decrease in winds is possible.

According to the NHC, Elsa was the fifth named storm of the season before becoming the first hurricane and the earliest ever named ‘E’ cyclone, beating Edouard last year, which formed on 6 July.