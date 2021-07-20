Double dose vaccine rate inches up to 66%

Minister Bryan gets the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said that he remains hopeful the Cayman Islands will still be able to reach a national vaccination rate of 80% of the population having both COVID-19 shots before 9 September, despite the very small increases over the last few weeks. The percentage of people who have now had both doses inched up to 66% on Monday, after 460 people completed the vaccine course over the weekend. But only 175 more people were vaccinated for the first time since Friday. With less than 50,000 people having received at least one shot, Cayman has less than eight weeks to get more than 10,000 people both doses.

But speaking in Finance Committee, Bryan said the government was going all out to persuade those who have not yet been vaccinated to get both shots as soon as possible and the target of 80% would remain, despite the challenge. Although, as Alden McLaughlin MP pointed out, the only country in the world that has achieved that kind of rate is Gibraltar, Bryan said he hoped that Cayman could be the second, as he urged the opposition to join forces in a concerted effort to get everyone vaccinated.

Meanwhile, three more travellers tested positive for the coronavirus this weekend, increasing the number of current active cases of the virus to five among people currently in isolation and quarantine, none of whom have symptoms of COVID-19.