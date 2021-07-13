DoA ordered to stop taking personal info
(CNS): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) has found itself on the wrong side of the Data Protection Law and is now facing an order from the Office of the Ombudsman to stop taking the personal data it has been collecting from customers without a legal basis and to delete it. Following a complaint last year that the department was taking names, residential and email addresses, as well as phone numbers from customers making simple retail purchases, such as plants, the office took up the case.
Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston found that the DoA had no privacy notification process to inform its customers about who was processing the information or the specific purposes for which it was being taken. Her office also found that the department had no legal basis for processing this data and that collecting it in the first place was unnecessary and excessive.
During the ombudsman’s investigation, the DoA said it was collecting the personal data from retail clients “under a mandate from the Ministry of Finance” in order to “ensure that individuals receive a correctly issued Cayman Islands Government receipt for every transaction”.
However, in the summary of the investigation Hermiston said, “When we contacted the Ministry of Finance, it stated that it had no record of the mandate referred to by the DoA. The DoA then conceded that the mandate did not exist, and that it did not have a legal basis to collect and process the personal data requested from its retail clients.”
In light of the findings, the department was ordered to stop collecting the data and delete what it already had. On 30 March the DoA requested 31 days to take steps to address the non-compliance but so far this has not happened.
“To date the DoA has not changed the contravening data collection practices, and it continues to require personal data from retail customers who are making a purchase,” the ombudsman wrote. As a result, an enforcement order has now been issued.
Explaining the law, Hermiston said that for every transaction, in either the public or private sector, only the minimum personal data needed for a specified purpose should be collected. “Customers have a right to know who is processing their information, for what purpose, and all processing must be conducted fairly and legally,” she said.
See the executive summary of the case in the CNS Library.
See here for more information about Cayman’s Data Protection Act.
Data protection complaints can be made to the Ombudsman’s office at
946-6283 or email info@ombudsman.ky.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
The Ombudsman is not proactive in nature. Sandy wasn’t hired to ruffle feathers…she’s a garden gnome placeholder. If you want something changed you’ll have to make a complaint…and wait.
Why are civil servants and government departments allowed to continually break various laws with impunity? Is it so that we can truly be #thirdworldclass?
‘As a result, an enforcement order has now been issued’
Oh my aching sides. And who exactly will carry out this ‘enforcement’?
There is NO standardization of practices across Government Departments. Rules are made-up by staff, depending on the shift or day of the week. One person doesn’t know what the other is doing and and worse between departments – when a matter is multi-departmental.
Processes are backwards and unnecessarily time-consuming (ever had a prescription filled at West Bay Clinic?). But one thing they ALL have in common is having no respect for their customers’ time!! Who cares if you have to spend most of your day in a line? Certainly not Civil Service staff!
This is the “world-class” CS which the Deputy Governor boasts about!!
Morons in charge!!
The Cayman registry used to release birth and death certificates to anyone who applied. Hope this has now changed
Confidentiality medical or otherwise has always been an issue here, where everyone believes they have a right to know everything so they can gossip.
No in Cayman gives a shit about the Data Protection Act.
This is the form a local company demands its potential customers use to order a t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/advantageci/advantage-printing-estimate-request Note, you cannot order over the phone.
ALT’s store asked for my name, phone number and email address (??) for a quote for the price of some nails over the phone.
One of the grocery stores had a sign up sheet for its loyalty programme and I had to advise the cashier that I would not sign and that they should put away the clipboard with the pages of people’s phone numbers, emails, and physical addresses.
Went to pick up a prescription at one of the local pharmacies. The pharmacist could not be bothered to end her gossip session on the work phone and yelled from behind the counter for my name, age and prescription medicine. She was annoyed when I would not yell my personal and medical information back to her and instead walked up to the counter and whispered it, interrupting her phone call.
These are just a few examples. What exactly does the Ombudsman do in consideration of the money poured into that office? No proactive investigations, no assistance to the public, no public relations, just sitting in her ivory tower without a care in the world about the rampant FOI abuses, maladministration, police abuses and data protection failures in Cayman. That office is almost as bad as OfReg, however, I do not think all the male staff drive trucks there.
My only recourse is to shop elsewhere or do without in most cases because the government does not care and none of the regulatory or protection agencies do anything either, despite being paid small fortunes to do so.
I haven’t even gotten into the cost of the items in the above examples. It would seem the only way I may be able to obtain these items at decent prices is to move away and buy them where there are laws against piracy.
I too have had a clerk shout my personal details across the room.
Here’s even better; (if it is allowed)
Years ago a ‘friend’ used to work at the GT dental clinic (long gone now). She had access to all medical records at HSA and would periodically check into any of those people that she wanted to get info on. She once asked me if I wanted any info on the ex-wife of a man that merely asked me out on a date once.. I asked her why in the world I would want to know anything about her and left it at that. I hope I made her feel stupid.
I hate when AL T’s asks for my number. Does that mean I can make a return w/o the receipt?? It makes you think you might miss out on something if you don’t give it. I am a frequent customer but purchases are never big enough for me to be treated special so I ‘opt out’ and they don’t mind.
British Caymanian Insurance purports to have been asked by CIMA to do complete AML and source of funds for their paid-up Motor Insurance policy holders by the end of the month. It can’t wait until the annual in-person renewal date. Right now. In the onset of hurricane season. What kind of BS is this? Do these people understand that paying the annual insurance premium is a one-way street? How and why would someone want to launder what, a $1000 annual premium through all of that effort?!? Cayman’s institutions are not making sense – using dubious AML scare-tactics to sniff out household net worth for their robo-callers. It has nothing to do with AML, with seemingly no GDPR awareness….and the banks have out-sourced to “compliance firms” in North America that don’t even recognise GDPR.
Interesting. A local bank requested that I provide them with an updated job letter. Following which I began receiving unsolicited approvals for loans and credit cards from the bank. I honestly cannot remember authorizing the bank to use my AML data for its marketing purposes.