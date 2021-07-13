DoA ordered to stop taking personal info

Minister Jay Ebanks touring the Department of Agriculture in May

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture (DoA) has found itself on the wrong side of the Data Protection Law and is now facing an order from the Office of the Ombudsman to stop taking the personal data it has been collecting from customers without a legal basis and to delete it. Following a complaint last year that the department was taking names, residential and email addresses, as well as phone numbers from customers making simple retail purchases, such as plants, the office took up the case.

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston found that the DoA had no privacy notification process to inform its customers about who was processing the information or the specific purposes for which it was being taken. Her office also found that the department had no legal basis for processing this data and that collecting it in the first place was unnecessary and excessive.

During the ombudsman’s investigation, the DoA said it was collecting the personal data from retail clients “under a mandate from the Ministry of Finance” in order to “ensure that individuals receive a correctly issued Cayman Islands Government receipt for every transaction”.

However, in the summary of the investigation Hermiston said, “When we contacted the Ministry of Finance, it stated that it had no record of the mandate referred to by the DoA. The DoA then conceded that the mandate did not exist, and that it did not have a legal basis to collect and process the personal data requested from its retail clients.”

In light of the findings, the department was ordered to stop collecting the data and delete what it already had. On 30 March the DoA requested 31 days to take steps to address the non-compliance but so far this has not happened.

“To date the DoA has not changed the contravening data collection practices, and it continues to require personal data from retail customers who are making a purchase,” the ombudsman wrote. As a result, an enforcement order has now been issued.

Explaining the law, Hermiston said that for every transaction, in either the public or private sector, only the minimum personal data needed for a specified purpose should be collected. “Customers have a right to know who is processing their information, for what purpose, and all processing must be conducted fairly and legally,” she said.