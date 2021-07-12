Premier: Development plan needs to be national

The FIN development project (file photo)

(CNS): The previous government’s piecemeal approach to the national development plan could produce inconsistencies in the development of Cayman going forward, according to Premier Wayne Panton. He told CNS that he wants to take a closer look at how PlanCayman has been rolled out with a view to taking a national approach to the development plan rather than area by area. Panton said he was aware of concerns that PlanCayman consultation had been weighted towards developers, and given his government’s focus on sustainability and climate resilience, he said he wanted to see a more balanced approach.

Having created the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency (MSCR), Panton said his portfolio includes the responsibility for revising the national development plan. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Lunch last week, Panton told the audience that the plan was long overdue and that it will be one of the key areas of focus for the PACT administration.

“If we are to make progress in achieving long-term development goals, we must address sustainable development. Climate change is not a standalone issue and its inherent risks must be integrated into all aspects of development planning,” he said, adding that tackling sustainable development is the only real pathway to increased long-term prosperity. “We need to Grow Green.”

After his speech, Panton told CNS that the development plan needs to be a nationwide project to ensure consistency in the more resilient and sustainable development he wants to see in future. “We can re-imagine how we do things and bring a more balanced approach,” he said.

He told CNS that he would be reviewing what had happened with PlanCayman so far before the public consultation on the Seven Mile Beach proposals went ahead. “I believe we need to take a national approach… It doesn’t make sense to assess the country in different bits.”

Panton accepts that development remains a driver of the domestic economy. During his address to the business community he said that he and his government colleagues were not “averse to, or enemies of, development”, but stressed the need for the right balance. “We must encourage and promote good stewardship of our natural resources and environment and the use of well thought out design and materials that benefit everyone,” he said.

Panton said the country must invest in infrastructure and affordable housing, as home ownership was fast becoming beyond the reach of young Caymanians. He said his government was looking at ways to cut the costs of construction materials and was reviewing duties and incentives for “sustainable and climate conscious developments”.

He also wants to see more transparency surrounding Central Planning Authority meetings. “In the same way that the National Conservation Council meetings are held in public, we want to see CPA meetings also be made public unless there are very good reasons not to do so having to do with data protection or commercially sensitive material. We believe that demystifying the work of the CPA will be to everyone’s benefit,” he said.

In recent years CPA meetings have been partially held in public. The doors have been open to the press and interested parties when developers and objectors are presenting their cases but the deliberations have still been done behind closed doors. The minutes reveal very limited reasons as to why decisions are made and never reflect how much weight has been given to the comments from the various government agencies that submit information to the board, especially from the Department of Environment.

Panton also noted that the CPA’s decisions over the years repeatedly allowing waivers on the high water mark setbacks on coastal properties as a result of precedent had to be addressed. Otherwise, he said, “we will end up with an island of seawalls”.

Recognising the importance of these challenges, he said, “These are the type of issues that require work and they are not easy to address on a short-term basis but we must find a way to do it.”