Premier: Development plan needs to be national
(CNS): The previous government’s piecemeal approach to the national development plan could produce inconsistencies in the development of Cayman going forward, according to Premier Wayne Panton. He told CNS that he wants to take a closer look at how PlanCayman has been rolled out with a view to taking a national approach to the development plan rather than area by area. Panton said he was aware of concerns that PlanCayman consultation had been weighted towards developers, and given his government’s focus on sustainability and climate resilience, he said he wanted to see a more balanced approach.
Having created the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency (MSCR), Panton said his portfolio includes the responsibility for revising the national development plan. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Lunch last week, Panton told the audience that the plan was long overdue and that it will be one of the key areas of focus for the PACT administration.
“If we are to make progress in achieving long-term development goals, we must address sustainable development. Climate change is not a standalone issue and its inherent risks must be integrated into all aspects of development planning,” he said, adding that tackling sustainable development is the only real pathway to increased long-term prosperity. “We need to Grow Green.”
After his speech, Panton told CNS that the development plan needs to be a nationwide project to ensure consistency in the more resilient and sustainable development he wants to see in future. “We can re-imagine how we do things and bring a more balanced approach,” he said.
He told CNS that he would be reviewing what had happened with PlanCayman so far before the public consultation on the Seven Mile Beach proposals went ahead. “I believe we need to take a national approach… It doesn’t make sense to assess the country in different bits.”
Panton accepts that development remains a driver of the domestic economy. During his address to the business community he said that he and his government colleagues were not “averse to, or enemies of, development”, but stressed the need for the right balance. “We must encourage and promote good stewardship of our natural resources and environment and the use of well thought out design and materials that benefit everyone,” he said.
Panton said the country must invest in infrastructure and affordable housing, as home ownership was fast becoming beyond the reach of young Caymanians. He said his government was looking at ways to cut the costs of construction materials and was reviewing duties and incentives for “sustainable and climate conscious developments”.
He also wants to see more transparency surrounding Central Planning Authority meetings. “In the same way that the National Conservation Council meetings are held in public, we want to see CPA meetings also be made public unless there are very good reasons not to do so having to do with data protection or commercially sensitive material. We believe that demystifying the work of the CPA will be to everyone’s benefit,” he said.
In recent years CPA meetings have been partially held in public. The doors have been open to the press and interested parties when developers and objectors are presenting their cases but the deliberations have still been done behind closed doors. The minutes reveal very limited reasons as to why decisions are made and never reflect how much weight has been given to the comments from the various government agencies that submit information to the board, especially from the Department of Environment.
Panton also noted that the CPA’s decisions over the years repeatedly allowing waivers on the high water mark setbacks on coastal properties as a result of precedent had to be addressed. Otherwise, he said, “we will end up with an island of seawalls”.
Recognising the importance of these challenges, he said, “These are the type of issues that require work and they are not easy to address on a short-term basis but we must find a way to do it.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
We have a unique opportunity to share our voice on 10/10/21, the National Census!!
Why don’t we add some burning questions at this opportunity? It is anonymous and based on indisputable statistics. We do not need another $$$ E&Y, KPMG, or Deloitte report to waste our money. This will encompass every valuable opinion on the island.
Let the people speak:
Do we want Cruise ships back in 2022?
Do we want to grow our population from 65,000 (current) to the previous government goal of 100,000?
Should expats here over 10 years be allowed to vote?
Should Immigration cap work permits?
Should all Planning meetings be public?
Should we build the port?
Should we revamp the entire education system? Fire teachers (even with tenure). Should we offer free vocational training?
Should we leave Smiths Baradere be altered in any way or left alone?
Should we legalize marijuana?
Should we nationalize healthcare?
Should we cap government employee headcount and reduce the size of government by 10%?
I’m sure there are more, but wouldn’t it be nice to hear this Voice and not be able to dispute the people’s wishes?
And what will the premier be doing to make solar work for the island? Is he willing to tell cuc to deal with it?
Plan Cayman was a farce not fit for purpose it catered to special interests and financiers of the regressives
Joey Hew and PPM only wanted a roll out for particular areas to satisfy their masters which is what Plan Cayman represents. There was never a focus on a national development plan because that would suit the best interests of Cayman on a national level that was never the objectives of those that control the former government.
The best chance Cayman will have for a sensible national development plan will come from the PACT government.
These developers need to start paying large impact fees instead of all the concessions that the previous goverment was always giving them. We the tax payers get hit for all the road improvements that need to be done plus have to put up with all the extra traffic delays. Just who is going to pay for all the mess that is forthcoming up at the Hurley’s area once all those new developments open up? As far as creating jobs, all these developers are doing is hiring all kinds of people who hold work permit in other fields (gardeners, housekeepers, car washers) and have them working as “sub contractors”. Immigration should be raiding these sites and rounding up all the people working outside the terms of their issued work permit plus fine the developers hard for the infractions. Most are foreign “project managers” who are just riding the wave.
The Pact government will soon realize that income from developments is an indispensable portion of the funds needed to run the country.
“Sustainable” will be the lip service paid to appease the tree huggers, but back in the real world where bills have to be paid, it will be business as usual.
Panton is wrong. The legal responsibility for the National Development Plan rests clearly with the CPA and by inference the Ministry responsible for the Planning Dept. It doesn’t rest with his ministry.
What garbage. The CPA is not responsible for policy, including the development plan. If Panton wants to assign the development plan to his ministry, of course he can do that. You’re either a complete idiot or you’re just making stuff up to cause mischief.
Poor you @ 2:11pm
So misinformed and idiotic with it
Read the legislation, if you can
Why don’t you just go back to your special area because all the CPA was doing was taking care of the favored elite.
CPA is responsible for delivering the plan, in terms of ensuring that planning decisions are made in compliance with it.
Setting the plan is a broader issue, and should take in just about every ministry.