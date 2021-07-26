Customs find ganja among household goods
(CNS): Customs and Border Control has opened an investigation after officers found an undisclosed quantity of ganja during a search on Thursday, 22 July, of household goods being imported into Cayman. No other details were offered by officials but the limited information comes in the wake of recent comments by Police Commissioner Derek Byrne that domestic appliances have been used as conduits for smuggling guns.
The National Security Council met recently to discuss the spate of gun violence and one of the outcomes was to have customs step up its searches of goods that can provide a smuggling front.
Wow! they finally got sum Ting!Now if we can get them to stop all that stolen property leaving in 40′ shipping containers to South East Asia and Jamdown! that would be NICE! Fleecing Cayman with work permit holders?
Is that what you call a joint shipment 🙂
I think if I imported a gun here, and used a large appliance to secrete it, there’s a good chance the weapon would be a museum piece by the time it was cleared through customs.
Fun fact a senior CBC officer told me the only reason why he’s still against legalising weed is because he fears it’ll make his job redundant
Ganja finds customs.