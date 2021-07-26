Customs find ganja among household goods

(CNS): Customs and Border Control has opened an investigation after officers found an undisclosed quantity of ganja during a search on Thursday, 22 July, of household goods being imported into Cayman. No other details were offered by officials but the limited information comes in the wake of recent comments by Police Commissioner Derek Byrne that domestic appliances have been used as conduits for smuggling guns.

The National Security Council met recently to discuss the spate of gun violence and one of the outcomes was to have customs step up its searches of goods that can provide a smuggling front.