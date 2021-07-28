Crooks sets personal best in Tokyo heats

Jillian Crooks at the end of her Olympics swim (from CIOC Facebook page)

(CNS): Jillian Crooks placed second on her heat and set a personal best time of 57.32 in the 100m freestyle heats in Tokyo in a stunning performance for the young swimmer which also set a new CIASA and national record. Despite this great Olympic debut, the 15-year-old swimmer will not advance to the semi-finals. However, with such a great performance under her belt, Crooks will be delighted with the result at a games that is proving a challenge for some of the world’s best athletes.

According to her Facebook page. Crooks said that competing “was such an amazing experience that she cried happy tears upon exiting the pool”. Brett Fraser, who will be the next Cayman Olympian to perform on Friday, was there to cheer her on as she swam.

See Crooks (Lane 3) swim in her heat on Facebook here.