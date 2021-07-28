Crooks sets personal best in Tokyo heats
(CNS): Jillian Crooks placed second on her heat and set a personal best time of 57.32 in the 100m freestyle heats in Tokyo in a stunning performance for the young swimmer which also set a new CIASA and national record. Despite this great Olympic debut, the 15-year-old swimmer will not advance to the semi-finals. However, with such a great performance under her belt, Crooks will be delighted with the result at a games that is proving a challenge for some of the world’s best athletes.
According to her Facebook page. Crooks said that competing “was such an amazing experience that she cried happy tears upon exiting the pool”. Brett Fraser, who will be the next Cayman Olympian to perform on Friday, was there to cheer her on as she swam.
See Crooks (Lane 3) swim in her heat on Facebook here.
Category: Local News, Sports
Fifteen years old… and an Olympian.
There is a very tiny percentage of people on Planet Earth who fit into that category.
Congrats!
The downvoters are lumps of wood who probably can’t run the length of themselves and are battering the door down at Subway, Burger King and Wendys every morning for a ‘nutritious’ breakfast. Well done to all the Caymanian athletes involved. You’ve done yourselves and this wee island proud. To the naysayers, have another pie and stay off the keyboard.
Congrats Ms. Brooks and Team Cayman. Making it to the Olympics as a competitor is success in itself!
Second place is not bad at all! Especially considering who she was up against. Quite an achievement! Well done!!
41st
In the world. I would settle for that.
A fine effort. Well done. What an experience for you!
Are there two people on her disliking these comments for real.
Jillian is a really nice hard-working kid. She and Brett plus all the other athletes are to be commended.
Good job Jillian, glad you were able to PB!
Well done. Keep striving.
Well done Jillian excellent result! Its too bad the british commentator didnt even recognize or mention his colonial dependant Olympian. WOW!
11.30am I entirely agree with your first sentence. Not the time to criticise the commentator who was having to deal with hundreds of swimmers in the same session.Get that chip off your shoulder!.
Colonial dependant? Really. Want to educate me on when Cayman has been dependent on the UK for anything other than the vaccine bail out and occasionally – very occasionally- holding our politicians in check ( usually when they want to do something that might contradict UK policy or embarrass it). Not seeing a lot of dependency in the relationship but perhaps you can educate me. Seeing as I am a dumb colonial dependent and all.
Great work Jillian, Cayman is proud of you.
Congrats Jillian. So proud of you!!! #teamcayman
Great achievement. Keep going.
Jillian is as sweet as she is talented.
Congrats, Jillian. You made Cayman proud! 🙂