COVID-19 positive traveller in hospital

(CNS): Four more travellers tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, according to the latest figures released by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. One person from quarantine is now in hospital suffering symptoms of COVID-19 but is stable and does not require ventilator support. There are now 15 active cases of the virus among those in isolation and quarantine with four people, in addition to the hospitalised patient, suffering symptoms. Officials have not said where these individuals travelled from or if they have been vaccinated.

The national vaccination rate increased marginally as just 198 people have received their first shot since Friday, while an additional 287 completed the two-dose course. So far, 66% of the population has now had both shots and 70% has had at least one dose.

Meanwhile, the government has expanded the list of countries from which secure evidence of vaccination is accepted as they enter the Cayman Islands. Those who have been vaccinated in certain areas of the United States via pharmacies and healthcare services as well as a number of European countries.

Officials said the Ministry of Health and Wellness in partnership with the CIG’s Computer Services Department has developed technological solutions which enable the scanning of QR codes to securely verify vaccination records from some issuers in North America, European Union, and others. QR codes are electronic data, similar to a barcode, which can be displayed on a smart phone or by presenting a physical paper copy.

This verification solution has been approved by the medical officer of health to ensure that all records can achieve the “secure verification” standard required for a reduced quarantine of five days when entering to the Cayman Islands. This process ensures the security of personal information, confirms the secure digital signature from a trusted authority, and minimises the risk of fraud.

The expanded list of systems and countries from which vaccination records can be securely verified now includes issuers who use SMART Health Cards and are a part of the CommonTrust Network. Walmart Pharmacy, Sam’s Club Pharmacy, State of California, State of Louisiana, UC San Diego Health, CVS Health, UC Health, are now among the North American issuers on the list. Vaccination records from the European Union Member States and other countries that meet the EU Digital COVID Certificate standard have also been added.

For the last month the government has been able to securely verify vaccination certificates issued only by the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) and vaccination records from the UK’s NHS app or an official National Health Service certificate of vaccination. However, it is anticipated that the approved list will continue to grow as other vaccination issuers develop ways to produce securely verifiable vaccination records.

