Cops work on tracking down witnesses
(CNS): The RCIPS has said that “very few parties have voluntarily come forward with information” on the two recent murders in George Town, in which two men were killed and eight other people wounded in a spate of gun violence. But police are doing the work to track down those who were present at the two scenes. So far, eight arrests have been made in relation to the various shootings over the last few weeks and one man remains in custody under investigation. However, no one has been charged.
“Witnesses are being traced but it is a long exhaustive exercise,” a spokesperson for the RCIPS told CNS Tuesday. “The investigations need witnesses in order to progress and serve justice to the victims and the community.”
As the police work to find people who may have seen something that can help them find the killers, investigators said they are keeping an open mind about connections between the shootings that have happened since the beginning of June and what has motivated this serious increase in violence.
“Investigators have approached the investigations with an open mind, however, there is no evidence that indicates a connection to the incident that took place on 5 June,” police said, referring to the shooting in the Jungle Bar on West Bay Road and the first in this recent stretch of gun crime.
“Although it appears that the incidents may involve persons affiliated with gangs in the Cayman Islands, the RCIPS cannot conclusively state that the shootings are as a result of gang activities and grievances. There appears to be various vendettas and disputes between the rival parties.”
The police also told CNS that they are unable to give out information regarding descriptions of suspects at this stage in these investigations.
Speaking to the Compass last week, Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton implied that there was only one gunman in last Thursday’s shooting at Vic’s Bar, when he said the indiscriminate shooting had started outside before the gunman followed his targets inside the bar and continued firing. He said it was not a random attack as the CCTV inside shows the shooter had continued firing at his targets as they lay on the floor of the bar.
Anyone with information or who was present at the locations of the shootings is urged to call
649-2930.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.
Why were CCTV cameras not witness to this carnage? To add, $50K is a pittance if one’s funeral expenses are taken out of it.
Maybe if the witnesses were allowed to own a gun themselves they would have a little more courage. As it stands they have to become informants against armed criminals who have shown they will shoot you and worse they have to rely on the police to protect them. Hell of a situation it is.
Surely you’re not suggesting that more civilians own and carry guns? We sure as hell do not want to go down the same road as the USA.
I always wondered why police usually chase away the witnesses from the crime scene rather than trying to talk to some of them immediately after it has taken place and see if they could give any info rather than waiting till days or weeks later?
Listen send out the video of the guy thats shooting maybe then people can identify him for you by what he wearing his walk etc.
My educated guess is they don’t have one. There is however a horrific one showing the aftermath which needs to be public. Too many people in Cayman are sheltered from this reality, it’s easier to sweep it under the rug, in time people easily forget and there will be another one or two.
I wonder whether the AG mightn’t try some creative thinking here by addressing the whole problem of evidence. Maybe alter the burden of proof in cases where guns are involved from “beyond all reasonable doubt” to “on a balance of probabilities”, or be more amenable to circumstantial evidence in such cases. In other words, deliberately make it easier, or more accurately less difficult, for prosecutions of gun and gang crimes to succeed without necessarily having to rely on understandably reluctant eye-witnesses.
Yeah – lets just tear up the whole basis of jurisprudence in criminal cases because the RCIPS finds it difficult. Hell, why don’t you just amend the law to say the suspect has to prove his innocence. As for the AG having the power to do that – oh boy. Did the concealment of evidence issues in the Doctors Express trial not give you even a hint of concern as to the impartiality, let alone honesty, of the authorities and the critical importance of separation between the four estates?
Witnesses at a bar at 2am; there should be some reliable ones whose memory wasn’t impaired to the 10th degree?
It’s almost as though people don’t trust the RCIPS to keep them safe. Odd!
Like someone mentioned before they cannot even be trusted to keep a drugs evidence container from being ransacked in their own compound. At least in their new location they have a bank vault, but are they using it?
RCIPS: Please provide us informtion if you have any on the suspects
also RCIPS: yeah i cant tell you what the suspects look like.
Thanks bobo
So you’re suggestion is that people who saw gunmen firing indiscriminately in a crowded bar would not realize that these were the suspects without having a further description to jog their memory?
People at 2am at a bar probably cant remember anything because most people at bars at 2am are upside down drunk.
Also, doesn’t help that there are killers amongst us with an AK or AR15 in their possession so its going to be pretty much impossible for them to get anyone to talk to them on this.
Not so much they have an automatic weapon, but they are prepared to shoot not just their targets but anyone in the vicinity. Doesn’t bode well for a witness, no sirree.