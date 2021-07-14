Cops work on tracking down witnesses

Crime scene at Vic’s Bar

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that “very few parties have voluntarily come forward with information” on the two recent murders in George Town, in which two men were killed and eight other people wounded in a spate of gun violence. But police are doing the work to track down those who were present at the two scenes. So far, eight arrests have been made in relation to the various shootings over the last few weeks and one man remains in custody under investigation. However, no one has been charged.

“Witnesses are being traced but it is a long exhaustive exercise,” a spokesperson for the RCIPS told CNS Tuesday. “The investigations need witnesses in order to progress and serve justice to the victims and the community.”

As the police work to find people who may have seen something that can help them find the killers, investigators said they are keeping an open mind about connections between the shootings that have happened since the beginning of June and what has motivated this serious increase in violence.

“Investigators have approached the investigations with an open mind, however, there is no evidence that indicates a connection to the incident that took place on 5 June,” police said, referring to the shooting in the Jungle Bar on West Bay Road and the first in this recent stretch of gun crime.

“Although it appears that the incidents may involve persons affiliated with gangs in the Cayman Islands, the RCIPS cannot conclusively state that the shootings are as a result of gang activities and grievances. There appears to be various vendettas and disputes between the rival parties.”

The police also told CNS that they are unable to give out information regarding descriptions of suspects at this stage in these investigations.

Speaking to the Compass last week, Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton implied that there was only one gunman in last Thursday’s shooting at Vic’s Bar, when he said the indiscriminate shooting had started outside before the gunman followed his targets inside the bar and continued firing. He said it was not a random attack as the CCTV inside shows the shooter had continued firing at his targets as they lay on the floor of the bar.

Anyone with information or who was present at the locations of the shootings is urged to call

649-2930.