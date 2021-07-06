Cops seek witnesses to holiday stabbing

(CNS): The RCIPS is urging anyone who witnessed an altercation between two men in the vicinity of the South Sound Community Centre early Monday morning to come forward. Police say the men were walking together when they started arguing, which turned into a fight. A 37-year-old man from George Town was assaulted and the other man was wounded with a knife.

Police officers responded to a report of the incident shortly before 7:20am. The wounded man was transported to hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, and the 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding. He remains in custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.