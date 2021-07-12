Cops seek witnesses to armed mugging in GT

(CNS): Police are urging anyone with information about a street robbery on Smith Road, George Town, last week to come forward in yet another crime involving firearms. The mugging happened at around 2:50am just west of Huldah Avenue, when a man who was standing on the roadside just across from Tropical Plaza and the Ultra lounge bar was approached by two masked men, one of whom brandished a gun. The robbers took cash and personal items and fired at least one shot before fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

The matter is currently under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.