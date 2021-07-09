Cops plan long-term traffic crackdown

RCIPS officers conduct Operation Quaker

(CNS): The RCIPS say that its weekend road safety and enforcement campaign, Operation Quaker, is going to be replaced with a long-term targetted traffic crackdown informed by the data gathered and experienced gained during this operation. During the campaign over the last five weekends, which was in response to the increase in serious road smashes, the traffic unit focused heavily on drivers who were speeding or had been drinking. Over the last holiday weekend six drunk drivers were arrested and around 60 tickets were issued, mostly for speeding. Police officers also attended ten road crash scenes.

Overall since the operation began at the end of May, just under 300 tickets have been doled out, over 50 drivers have been arrested for DUI and over 200 collisions were recorded.

“Our officers have noticed a change in driving behaviours and the gradual reduction in the enforcement numbers shows this,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones from the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “I hope that this is an indication that drivers are taking safe driving seriously and that this pattern of good driving behaviour will continue. Nevertheless, our Traffic and Roads Policing Officers will continue to make prosecutions for DUI and speeding a priority, in an effort to minimise road fatalities and other serious collisions.”

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks from the Uniform and Specialist Operations said that Operation Quaker was a success because additional officers were brought on board to maximise police presence on the roads at key times.

“This increase allowed us to do regular spot checks and increased enforcement while continuing to respond to other calls for service,” he said. “While Operation Quaker will not be continuing in its current form, we are now transitioning to a more targeted and long-term road safety policing strategy, utilising the findings from the operation.”

But the police are now dealing with a worrying and horrific increase in gang-related gun violence, largely in George Town. Over the last week ten men have been shot at two locations in the capital, two of them were killed, one is in a critical condition and the others sustained varying degrees of injury.

As a result officers are being diverted to more high visibility patrols.