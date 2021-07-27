Cop force ‘reasonable’ to stop man eating drugs

(CNS) The Office of the Ombudsman has found that the level of force used by police officers on a man who was taken to hospital following his arrest, during which he was grabbed by the throat, was not unreasonable. The suspect filed a complaint about the force officers used during his arrest but Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston dismissed that complaint because, she said, it was reasonable given that he was about to eat an undisclosed amount of cocaine. Medical staff at the hospital also confirmed that he had no serious injuries.

Nevertheless, the man said he was injured when he was grabbed by the throat, thrown onto a bed in his home and handcuffed by officers who were in the process of executing a search warrant. The police claimed they acted to prevent the suspect, who continued to resist officers, from swallowing the drugs.

Section 153 of the Police Act allows an officer to use as much force as is reasonably necessary to effect an arrest, the ombudsman’s office stated in a press release after the complaint was dismissed.

“An officer must have regard to the nature and gravity of the threat, as well as the potential for adverse consequences resulting from the use of force. In this case, it took a considerable amount of effort from RCIPS officers to restrain the complainant to prevent him from swallowing the substance and the Ombudsman found it was reasonable for the officers to believe the complainant would have done so, if not impeded,” the office stated in a release.

The ombudsman accepted the officers’ statements claiming that they “were concerned about the complainant’s health and safety” as he tried to swallow what they suspected at the time was, and turned out to be, cocaine. The office concluded that the force used was necessary and reasonable in these circumstances.