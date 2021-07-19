Civil servants still unimpressed with pay
(CNS): The 2020 civil service survey has revealed that of the 83% of government workers who took part, only 42% are satisfied with their pay. Despite the cost of living allowance rolled out in January last year, there was only a 7% increase in public servants who said they were happy with their pay and benefits. But although the majority feel underpaid and the civil service as a whole has just gone through one of the most challenging years in history with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey showed that 89% were proud to be civil servants.
The survey results are outlined in the Portfolio of the Civil Service’s annual report, which was tabled in Parliament this week.
One of around 30 annual and financial reports that government departments have been sitting on that have now been made public, the PoCS report revealed that there are more than 4,000 people working in the civil service and 3,428 of them took part in the Employee Engagement Survey, which was conducted in the last quarter of 2020. While many of the categories that government employees were questioned about showed improvements, the pay and reward question still had the most negative response.
“Addressing this area remains a priority for the CIG and, in 2021, PoCS intends to conclude the review of our pay strategy and will make recommendations for change, for consideration by the Deputy Governor,” PoCS Chief Officer Gloria McField-Nixon said in the report.
Over the year the portfolio also supported changes to the Personnel Regulations, including an increase in the annual leave entitlement for staff on the lowest grades R, GAA and GBB, to bring those employees in line with staff on the next tier.
“This was done to ensure that all Civil Servants receive a minimum annual leave entitlement of 18 working days per annum and the change impacted approximately 298 employees, of which 80% were Caymanian,” the chief officer noted.
A review of rewards and remuneration started in early 2020 but it was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some progress was made at the end of the year when the leave benefits were addressed, which has seen some of the lowest paid government workers get an additional six days paid annual leave.
Cabinet has also approved a new salary scale for the top earners, implemented on 1 January this year, which introduced changes to salary Grades A through D to reduce overlap within those grades and ensure that “remuneration remains competitive and reflects the gravity of responsibilities for roles, particularly those at the most senior levels”, the report stated. A review of the remaining salary grades is ongoing.
The survey also asked the civil service how well they thought the Cayman Islands Government handled the COVID-19 crisis locally. 89% of respondents felt the CIG managed the response well. 90% said they had the necessary communication with their manager and peers to successfully work remotely and had contributed to getting the country through, while 86% reported having the necessary tools to work remotely.
96% of those who took part also said they were interested in their work. While there was an increase in favourability about how government workers felt about management and their direct bosses, only 56% said they were happy about leadership and managing change.
See the POCS annual report in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Politics
Ok, time to lift the curtain….please find your seats, bear with us, and get comfortable. The play is about to begin.
Maybe people should bully private sector businesses to pay employees living wages, instead of hiring cheap labour from abroad to take their place and call it being competitive in the marketplace. Trust me, a good portion of the money business owners classify as “operational expenses” that they aren’t paying you are used purely as personal spending money for themselves. How much just depends on the business structure and the kind of people you work for. Just being honest.
For example, you all as employees make $10 for the day. The owner takes at least $6 for basically gatekeeping, micromanaging you like you don’t know how to do your job (basically calling you stupid) and watching you all day. Meanwhile, you all do the hard work of actually bringing in the $10 for your employee share of $4. Everyone should receive a fair slice for a honest day’s work. However, that is not always what is happening. If you need $2 for the day to feed your children and someone else is willing to take $1, who do you think the boss is keeping when employees become unruly over unfair wages? The cheaper mule! Who is really competing here?
You pay for cheap labor in one way or the next, my friends. People should point fingers at the foreign cheap labourers and the business owners (both local and foreign) that cherish them so much for basically participating in slavery, over paying you your dues in full. There is a reason why cheap labour is often called ‘slave labour’. Foreign cheap labourers will not simply stay in these roles forever and loyalty will eventually run out. Just so you know.
Honestly, I would not fully blame the government. They can only ensure that you are being paid something for your work (labour laws). The amount squarely falls on the owner, management and you to negotiate.
Most business owners intimidate the government behind the scenes, unknown to most but apparent to the savvy. They bully government leaders with threats to leave, threaten the leaders personally, or some other leverage tactic about destabilising the economy or spreading bad tourism press about the country abroad to get their way. As a result, they actually keep government away from fighting and legislating for a reasonable wage/salary for YOU and holding YOUR boss accountable for THEIR actions.
Meanwhile, owners brainwash employees into financial Stockholm Syndrome and paint the government as the bad guy, when the government is actually just trying to help you out of your slaveholder’s oppression and prevent your capture for ransom from happening again. Who would have thought of that? Let that sink in.
And yes, this is not just happening in Cayman. Looking at Uncle Sam for the past 4 years as the big kahuna…..wonder why so many are resigning from their jobs and increasingly more jobs remain unfilled over there? Just a hunch….name and shame them for the world to see if necessary.
A honest take from someone who isn’t a civil servant.
Fire a few of the least productive employees like how it works in the private sector. And then redo the survey.
Problem is, the least productive ones are the ones who hold the power to do the firing!
Could Mr Manderson call his department and see if he can find someone that answers their phone?.
Humpf! 7% pay increase for cost of living… I’d take that. Quicherbichin
I work for one of the largest law/finance companies on island (take a guess). We got ROOKED this year with not even a measly cost of living increase. Due to ‘The Covid’ of course, which is really just a lame excuse not to give a pay increase to your staff that helped keep the profits rolling in while WFH…
At least that’s what the entire staff believes.
We are equally unimpressed with the civil service stinking attitudes, slow ass service and no replies to emails. Dont even get me started about answering the phone.
No value for money.
Check Franz bout dat he and Alden gave themselves a very healthy 20% pay rise prior to this election this election I dare Pact to take it away ! From the senior civil servants and give to regular civil servants. I guess a shootout inside the GOAB would probably happen. What a bunch of disgusting bunch eh!
In Cayman the civil service is same as social services…problem is all the time I have to deal with them and their attitudes whenever I need to get business done. I had to go down to pay a bill once…..person couldn’t look up my companies account and needed invoice number to attache to remittance….I told her how antiquated that is and she intentionally applied my payment elsewhere….she must be very proud of her contribution.
Ungrateful comments. Who kept us safe during covid.. civil servants.
I know private sector workers who refused to leave their homes. But our brave Civil servants were on the front line.
Who is arresting these killers while you run for cover. Civil servants
Who is at the airport checking in COVID-19 positive travellers. Civil servants.
Who has managed travel Cayman and achieved 1 year of no community transmission. Civil servants.
Give our world class civil servants a raise and bonuses like the private sector, who repeats the benefits of civil servants Exemplary performance.
For the last time Off reg is not part of our world class civil service.
Stop being jealous of our civil servants.
That’s the most laughable pat on your back comment I’ve read in a while.
These numbers are absolutely best in class. I congratulate the civil service.
Most civil services around the world would only dream of these results. The UK for example scores well below Cayman.
We are truly blessed to be served by CIG.
The rampant moonlighting is what really gets me.
No where else in the developed world would this be allowed.
3:12 I suspect that happened in the 1980’s. Today the majority of Civil Service business is done on line.
Or maybe you can’t understand online payments.
Thank you CIG.
What pisses me off is that those of us who turn up to work early everyday and do our god&**% job and more, get tarred by those that were hired because they are so and so’s friend. Duck!
Nobody is impressed with their pay until they can make more than their wife can spend.
I’m the wife but the breadwinner. That was a sexist comment.
General public still unimpressed by Civil Service.
3:03 not so. I think you are stuck in the dark ages.
I would like to repeat this statement from a previous post:
From the recently tabled the SPS document:
“The results of healthcare liability actuarial valuation, completed in April 2021, estimated the post-retirement healthcare obligation as at 31 December 2020 to be $2.4 billion with the post retirement medical expense totaling $184.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2020. The post-retirement healthcare obligation and related expenditure have not been formally recognised in the Statements of Financial Position and Performance”
I believe that most Civil Servants are hard-working competent and caring individuals. However, when looking at their pay they completely choose to ignore the benefits that they have coming to them now and especially AFTER retirement.
To the best of my knowledge government does not have $2.4 billion in a savings account anywhere, and the $180 million paid for medical last year came from taxing the rest of us. And future generations will be taxed to get the $2.4 billion to pay for post-retirement healthcare for Civil Servants.
If I retire tomorrow my post-retirement government-mandated monthly (private) health insurance premium will be three times the monthly maximum amount that I am allowed to withdraw from my government-mandated (private) pension plan. If you’re a Civil Servant think about that and your free lifetime healthcare coverage when you’re expressing dissatisfaction with your take-home pay!
Granted many civil servants are underpaid according to comparison with the private sector – but it’s important to bear in mind that civil servants have increased job security, free health care, and are in many cases otherwise unemployable.
So Cabinet has increased the salaries of the top Civil Servants, having just feathered their own nests, surprise!, surprise!.Next will be increases for the foot soldiers, all this follows a traditional pattern, illustrating how Government has always pandered to what is by far the biggest voting bloc in the Islands. What we can be sure of is addition to salary increases, the numbers of civil servants will continue to increase, another part of the pattern.
Also, tourism in the island is literally still decimated and these people on full salary, comp, pension & healthcare are still complaining about their salary being too small.
Please.
L.
M.
A.
O.
Its like people on benefits complaining they are not recieving enough benefits. Please…. maybe we would have some sympathy for you if you actually worked.
Safe money and fire expensive civil servants that are incompetent start at the top with CoP Byrnes, Eric Bush, Stran Boden, Yearwood at hsa plus all management at ofreg
They really have nothing to complain about. Their salaries were never in jeopardy despite the “pandemic”. They have fully paid pension and health insurance coverage for themselves and immediate family members, which that alone eats up over $1k of my monthly private sector salary and I am earning less than $5k (gross) per month with 2 dependents. HSA is no prize but when they go there, they don’t pay a dollar. I didn’t get a 7% pay increase last year, the year before, or the year before that and when I did, it was not 7%, but less. My employer has not promised me a bonus this December. (that is discretionary) You get 25+ paid sick days per annum, plus vacation of at least 18 days. You get to work when you get there, no repercussion for tardiness. You eat lunch whenever you want, for however long you want. You can wear flip flops to work and turn up like you just rolled out of bed, no questions asked. It may sound like I am hating but these things are so obvious to everyone on the outside in the real employment world. BOOHOO…. I need me a civil service job.
I’m sorry but you all got pay increases last year and do not contribute to health insurance or pension yet receive benefits for both. If you’re so unsatisfied I suggest going for a job in the private sector and seeing if you get anywhere near the same pay and benefits for the job you actually do.
It’s not the relatively few on the top grades ( A-D) that need an increase despite the BS reasons given. Despite what disgruntled posters on CNS think, the vast majority on the lower grades do not earn high salaries. Ms McField-Nixon should publish information which clearly demonstrates this fact.
Civil servants still unimpressed with pay
Now there’s a surprise.
Pay increase should be based on performance. From many years observing civil servants at work I would say most of them don’t even earn what they are making now. Try getting one to answer their phone.
survey showed that 89% were proud to be civil servants.
Wow this is an amazing achievement for our civil service.
I expect that many private sector companies would dare not run such a survey for their staff. Even though their staff are paid handsomely.
It really proves the point that if you treat your staff well they will work hard and be proud to work for you.
Kudos to CIG. 83% take up rate is world class.
Who are we going to blame for these outstanding achievements?
Allow a pension withdrawal for civil servants based on years of service. It was unfair to allow the whole private sector to withdraw their pension when there were many who still had jobs which was the argument against the civil service being allowed to access their pensions. You had accountants and lawyers getting over 100K in pension and they still had jobs. We should all be treated fairly. We need to be given an opportunity to catch up with cost of living and a lump some is needed. It can be pension withdrawal or based on years of service it can be a percentage of your yearly salary. For example, 10 plus years 50% of your yearly salary. Neither pension withdrawal or half salary should apply to those at grades A to D. After the lump some payment, a salary adjustment should made in accordance with the POCS review. That should bring some relief. Plus the Minister of Finance when in opposition encouraged the private sector to raid the pension. Well if he speaks of reform well this is a chance to allow us to obtain some benefit while reforming the system. Many are suffering in silence no matter how things appear or what you think if civil servants. Many many perform even with the hardship.
@ 1:47pm Maybe when you start paying pension then you can dictate getting to withdraw it.
You should be a bit kinder to anyone asking for a “lump some”, or at least offer dim sum instead.
Can we have a survey of those not employed in the civil service on the value for money and efficiency of the civil service?
Like vs Dislike ratio checks out
some of the best paid on island for little no no productivity lol
They can top it up from their side business, no worries.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Unfortunately over-employment and “satisfactory” compensation do not go hand-in-hand
News flash. CS will be unhappy no matter what because they just want to get paid to do nothing.
Boo hoo. Is that why NO ONE answers the phone in government?!
Or, is that why some civil servants have started asking me for my name when I call to ask for basic information?
News flash: it’s none of your business what my name, email or phone number is when I have simply called to find out contact information for a government department.
I will support better pay for civil servants when they do a better job.
These guys are out to lunch… good pay, job security despite low productivity and their pension and healthcare benefits may just result in the collapse of the Cayman economy in 15-20 years.
Rampant moonlighting and low-scale corruption abounds with nothing being done about it.
Civil service has had it relatively easy dealing with Covid-19 compared to other workers, but sure complain you aren’t getting enough…
Who is going to pay for your raise?
Those poor workers, with all the sweet benefits and slack work environment they now need more money. Give them all a huge raise. Sorry to put you all thru this awful condition.
Whilst it is easy to comment on how ungrateful some of these staff are, as they also have CINICO and pension paid, a cost everyone else has to take on the chin, this is probably more a reaction to the reduction in buying power when it comes to land and property.
Also, 4% of respondents who have no interest in their work is hilarious. It’s at least 20%.
This CNS article refers variously to “government workers”, “public servants” and civil servants”. Actually, not all the same category per the public categorizations. So, I gather the article refers solely to employees of public services departments of “central” Government, because “Civil Servants” also applies to some employees of some SAGCs (measures enacted before the separation of some SAGCs saw employees at the time designated as civil servants).
So, while I cannot dispute that lower-rung employees of the “central” Government may have salary gripes, there should be NOT A SINGLE SAGC employee who should complain about their pay – even lower-rung!! For example, check the starting salary of an untrained, basic high-school-educated Airport Security Officer!! Management tier of OfReg & Airports Authority are only 2 of the SAGC’s whose employees are grossly overpaid and further (especially CIAA) has created over-paid Senior Manager tiers whereby Managers and other “faux” posts are justified so that the SM’s don’t have to even be present at times – they certainly don’t deliver!!
Also, central Government Departments have Deputy, Assistant Deputy, Acting Assistant Deputy, Deputy Assistant, etc., posts for no apparent purpose than to justify high salaries! Usually there is no Deputy or Assistants available to deal with customers, if necessary. No one answers phones or responds to email!
In any case, if lower-rung employees have justifiable gripes about their salaries, just lower the salaries of senior management and eradicate some of the unnecessary tiers and posts!!
1.25pm I recall a report from the Auditor General (one of the very few who provides value for her salary), that the salaries paid by the C.I.A.A are the highest of anywhere in the S.A.G.C’s and that’s quite an achievement.These people live in Wonderland answerable to nobody.
And some of them have full time jobs outside of Cayman and are currently not even in Cayman but drawing their salary (the one I know of is CAA not CIAA but same difference)…madness
Maybe PoCS need to investigate widespread Piece of Crap Service we’re getting for our money.
we are unimpressed with civil servants performance
How has this been a challenging year for the civil service? I would say yes for workers in the tourism/hospitality industry, but not the civil service or financial services.
“and the civil service as a whole has just gone through one of the most challenging years in history with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”