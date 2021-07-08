Child molester convicted of breach of trust

(CNS): A 44-year-old man from George Town has been found guilty of touching a 12-year-old child’s genitalia while he was taking care of her and her younger sisters after school in November last year, as he was “almost caught red-handed”. The child’s uncle, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had collected the children from school and taken them to his small apartment, where he lived with his own family, as he had done on previous occasions to await their mother coming from work. But on this occasion, when his sister arrived to collect the children she found his bedroom door closed.

She knocked on the door but there was no answer, and so she opened the door and saw her 12-year-old daughter with her shorts and underwear pulled down and her brother grabbing towards the child. She was immediately angry and certain that he had sexually abused the little girl. The mother began punching her brother, though he denied any wrongdoing, claiming things were not what they seemed.

As the mother and her children left the apartment, she asked her daughter what happened. The child said that when she went to speak to her uncle, who was in his bedroom watching TV, about some missing school socks, he had pulled her onto the bed, closed the door and pulled off her clothes. She described him as being aggressive and said he had rubbed her vagina. She said she had tried hard to wriggle away using her feet and soon afterwards her mother had arrived.

The child told her mother about a previous occasion when she had gone into the bedroom to speak with her uncle some months before and he had also pulled her onto the bed and tried to take off her clothes, but that time she had managed to get away and had not told anyone about it.

The court heard that the child’s father had gone to the uncle’s apartment later that evening and punched him. The uncle then gave himself up to the police. At first he was charged with sexual assault but those charges were later changed to breach of trust by an act of a sexual nature. But he denied the charges in any event and stood trial by judge alone.

In short, he had claimed that the child had come into his room to borrow his phone because it had the TikTok app on it that her mother would not allow her to watch at home or on her own phone. As a result the uncle said he would sometimes let her use his but sometimes when he asked for the phone back she would, in a playful way, try to avoid handing it over. He said that when his sister walked in, the child had been running off with that phone and he had grabbed at her shorts to pull her back and as he did so, they came down.

As she delivered her verdict on Wednesday, Justice Cheryll Richards outlined a detailed ruling in which she weighed all of the evidence from the child, her mother, the defendant and the defendant’s teenage son. She said the matter really came down to the credibility of accounts given by the child and the uncle during the time they were alone in the bedroom, and in the end the judge believed the child.

Justice Richards said that for a number of reasons, the defendant’s “explanation appeared to be implausible… and contrived”. The judge said she was satisfied that the child was telling the truth, with time being the only area of inconsistency in all the various accounts she had given about what had happened. With the arrival of the girl’s mother, Justice Richards said that the defendant was “almost caught red-handed”.

The case was adjourned to allow various relevant reports to be completed before sentencing.