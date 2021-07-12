Chamber boss claims pension system a success

Chamber of Commerce President Mike Gibbs

(CNS): Cayman’s national pension system has faced significant criticism from politicians of all stripes but Chamber of Commerce President Mike Gibbs defended it at the organisation’s Legislative Luncheon last week, despite evidence that, 23 years after the system was introduced, few people are retiring with anything like a viable income from their investment.

The former premier, Alden McLaughlin, has blamed the Chamber on a number of occasions for pressing the government of the day into a private system rather than a national scheme, which he and other politicians now believe the country should adopt. Nevertheless, Mike Gibbs said the mass withdrawal of some CI$500 million from pensions last year was a reflection of its success.

However, the leader of the business advocacy group did accept that the withdrawals have placed the Cayman Islands in the challenging position of “determining what measures to enact to replace the money that was withdrawn”. He said the Chamber’s Executive Committee recently met with a group of pension plan administrators to discuss this situation.

“They presented a series of recommendations that the Chamber plans to share with the minister for consideration. For many years, private pension reform has been necessary and advocated by the administrators. It is therefore hoped that the current situation will lead to some practical decisions to revise the National Pensions Law and Regulations, as well as the investment guidelines, so the pension system can be reshaped to achieve its intended purpose of providing meaningful retirement income when its most needed,” Gibbs said.

But the minister responsible for this area, Chris Saunders, has been one of the system’s harshest critics and while in opposition, he had advocated for a complete overhaul over what he has repeatedly described as a failing system.

In April last year, during the debate in Parliament about the amendment to the law to allow people to access their pension money to get through the economic hardships caused by lockdown, Saunders had urged everyone to take what they could, as it was “one of the first steps in dismantling the system” that isn’t working. He said having having nine pension providers for Cayman’s small workforce was “ridiculous”.

And during a Public Accounts Committee meeting in June, Saunders criticised the management of pensions and accused administrators of ripping people off. “They are hell bent on putting their hands in people’s pockets and nickel-and-diming them on every cent,” Saunders had said, adding that they were taking very high fees from their members even when they were losing their money.

With hints of the need for a national system, Saunders has said that pension reform will be on his agenda now he is the minister responsible and that the current regime will be changed.

Back in 2017 during a Finance Committee meeting, then premier Alden McLaughlin spelt out his belief that the system should be changed completely. He said he expected the Chamber of Commerce to “have a stroke” when they heard his comments but the Public Service Pensions scheme was far better than anything on offer in the private sector and government should have created a national plan from the start.

He said when it came to pensions and the health insurance firms, government had been sold a bag of goods that does not meet the needs of the community and the provisions are “grossly inadequate”. He had also accused the Chamber of putting pressure on the government of the day against a national scheme.

Gibbs claimed during the lunch event that the “pension withdrawal demonstrated the success of the system, with nearly half a billion dollars being readily accessible by the members of the various plans”. However, since both sides of the House appear increasingly likely to favour a national scheme, it seems unlikely that this will sway politicians into preserving the current private scheme with nine different providers.

Gibbs also called on government to address the problems of health insurance, where again he seemed to be veering in a different direction from public sentiment and the government’s leaning for a single-pay system to take the more than $50 million profit being made by the healthcare insurance companies annually out of the equation. Gibbs said the “limited choice of health insurance providers” as well as the escalating cost “is creating significant duress”.

With people unable to afford healthcare in retirement and workplace plans putting small businesses out of business, he said the situation was “obviously unsustainable”, but did not offer support for a single-pay system. He said the Chamber plans to meet with the minister responsible and the industry stakeholders so that “we can work together to hopefully develop some reasonable solutions”.

Most of the local pension providers and the health insurance companies are members of the Chamber, so politicians can expect the association to oppose any moves to create a system that will eliminate private sector competition in both areas, regardless of public support for some form of national regimes.