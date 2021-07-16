Cayman gets over 9,600 more vaccines

(CNS): The Cayman Islands received another 9,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the UK on Wednesday’s British Airways flight, officials have confirmed to CNS, which means that the country now has enough doses to reach the 80% national target. The problem now is getting them into arms. Once again, the ‘needle’ on the vaccination rate has stalled and just 60 more people got their first dose over the last day. With no change in the national rate, 69% of the estimated 71,100 people have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46,360 people, or 65%, have completed the two-dose course.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 in travellers among the 468 tests carried out over the last day. There are now three active but asymptomatic cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation.