Cayman gets over 9,600 more vaccines
(CNS): The Cayman Islands received another 9,653 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the UK on Wednesday’s British Airways flight, officials have confirmed to CNS, which means that the country now has enough doses to reach the 80% national target. The problem now is getting them into arms. Once again, the ‘needle’ on the vaccination rate has stalled and just 60 more people got their first dose over the last day. With no change in the national rate, 69% of the estimated 71,100 people have had their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46,360 people, or 65%, have completed the two-dose course.
Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that there were two positive cases of COVID-19 in travellers among the 468 tests carried out over the last day. There are now three active but asymptomatic cases of the virus among those in quarantine and isolation.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
They’ll go nicely on the landfill
Thank you UK.
For those paying attention, the percentage of our population that is vaccinated is in fact decreasing as large numbers of Brits and North Americans (who are vaccinated) have left on extended holidays.