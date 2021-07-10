Cayman COVID transmission free for one year

(CNS): On Sunday the Cayman Islands will mark one year without an single local transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the community. Since last July the only cases have been among travellers arriving with the virus and moving into quarantine, which has prevented any transmission, a situation that sets the country apart from almost every other in the world. There was just one new case in a traveller on Friday, according to the latest test results, which means that there are currently just two cases of COVID-19 among those in isolation, both of whom are asymptomatic.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported on 13 March last year in a visitor who was just one of two people who died from the virus here. The Cayman Islands has used strict border control, travel regulations, stringent technology-based quarantine measures and rigorous contact tracing to keep the virus at bay.

“The Cayman Islands is one of the first jurisdictions to have avoided community transmission for this length of time,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “This would not be possible without the efforts of the government and the public working together to protect the country. We have to continue the good fight by now taking up the vaccines where eligible.”

However, the vaccine rate didn’t move Friday as the clinics were closed yesterday. Health Minister Sabrina Turner urged people not to get complacent about the risk the virus still poses and urged all residents to get vaccinated.

“We cannot be complacent and must remain vigilant and mindful of the potential risk of not achieving an 80% vaccination rate,” she said. “I want to take this opportunity to remind the community that the more people are vaccinated, the higher our population’s level of protection becomes. This gives us hope that we could be celebrating another year from now.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee applauded Travel Cayman, port workers, healthcare workers, and the wider government, as well as public support and commitment in keeping Cayman largely virus free. He also stressed how successful the vaccine is at fighting the virus.

“We are witnessing that vaccinations reduce the impact of COVID-19 on public and community health around the world, adding to the body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. This is vital as we seek to find ways to reduce travel restrictions,” he said.

There have been over three billion doses given globally with more than 900 million people now fully vaccinated. Experts agree the risk of serious side effects from vaccinations remain far smaller than its benefits.

Governor Martyn Roper has ensure the continued supply of free Pfizer vaccine doses from the UK, now understood to be the best vaccine available. He said the vaccination rate here compares well internationally but we still have some way to go. “As we reopen the border, it is vital that we get even more jabs in arms so we can reopen with confidence,” he added.

Although Cayman has been stringent in its quarantine rules with the threat of heavy fines and even jail time to keep the virus away from the community, there have been occasional breaches of isolation protocols.

Police are currently investigating one such recent breach, said to involve a person in isolation meeting a member of the public, a picture of which was posted on social media. The local contact has been placed in quarantine and both of the people involved have been warned for intended prosecution. Public Health has confirmed that contact tracing, as well as PCR testing, was completed and there is no cause for a public health concern.

Travellers in quarantine are not allowed to have visitors and are required to declare to Travel Cayman all occupants of the property in their travel application prior to their arrival to the country. The public and travellers are reminded that anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.