CAL waives fees, port urges cargo pick-up due to TS

(CNS): The Sister Islands was put under a Tropical Storm Alert as of 6pm Thursday due to the potential for tropical storm force winds from Tropical Storm Elsa to affect them within 72 hours. Meanwhile, Cayman Airways Ltd said it was monitoring the progression of the storm and potential impacts on its flight operations. The Port Authority is also asking importers with cargo here or on the way to clear it with customs and collect it as soon as possible.

Cayman Airways said passengers booked on repatriation flights can now voluntarily change their reservations without change fees. But passengers should consider that seats on alternate repatriation flights may not always be available.

CAL officials said, “No schedule changes for existing flights are anticipated at this time, but may become necessary depending on weather conditions. If it becomes necessary to cancel a repatriation flight, then the airline will endeavor to operate a recovery flight when it is safe to do so.”

A change fee waiver has been authorised for passengers with existing tickets for travel between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac or Little Cayman. The waiver will only apply to tickets purchased for travel between Thursday, 1 July, through Monday, 5 July. Any applicable fare difference will apply. Change fees do not apply to repatriation flights.

Port officials also called on people with boats moored in George Town Harbour or along Seven Mile Beach to monitor the weather systems which may potentially impact the Islands this weekend and secure their vessels and seek the appropriate safe harbour or shelter.

According to an alert from Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on the current forecast track TS Elsa is expected to pass 70 miles from the Sister Islands, but the alert is being issued as a precaution due to uncertainty in the models for both the track and intensity of this storm.

HMCI urged residents of the Sister Islands to closely monitor the progress of Elsa and make preparations, including ensuring they have supplies of non-perishable food and bottled water. Preparations are already underway for emergency shelter at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre and Little Cayman is ready for the potential threat, official said. Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) on both islands are on standby.