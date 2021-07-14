Bush opens parliament with warning about rules
(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush opened Parliament on Wednesday, laying down the law as he made the most of his increased power that has come with the increased independence of the House. The speaker’s position is now more than just a referee between the two political sides of Parliament. During his address Bush also warned the media not to report “scandalous words if they happen to fall from the lips of members”, implying that transparency rather than the behaviour of MPs would be to blame for any fallout.
After short comments on the troubles in the region in Cuba and Haiti and the impact that might have on the Cayman Islands, Bush turned his attention to the rules. The member for West Bay West, who was returned by only the narrowest of margins and found himself back in the speaker’s chair as a result of the post-election political horsetrading, took the opportunity of the first meeting of the PACT Government to stamp his authority on Parliament.
He warned members to follow the rules and not to abuse their privilege. But he was quick to berate the press for past reporting and implied that both selective or even full reporting could leave reporters in breach of the rules.
Bush made it clear that he would not allow any of the Hansard to be used outside of Parliament, even in the courts. He also pressed home that committees drew their power from Parliament and he was in charge of those, too.
During the last meeting Bush clashed with Ezzard Miller, the former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, when he had challenged the speaker’s decision to withhold a report from that committee without legal justification.
However, after outlining many of the rules of procedure, Bush ended his address by pointing out it that was the Standing Orders and not necessarily the speaker’s orders that the MPs should always follow.
Parliament is now sitting in order for the government to deliver the Strategic Policy Statement. The proceedings are being carried live on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
This house deserves no respect and this country has no legitimacy on the international stage as long as McKeeva Bush holds high office. Do not forget what he did and the arrogance with which he attempted to avoid responsibility.
MAC – You deny the very basis of the democracy and the balance of power you are sworn to uphold. Governor, WTF?
‘After short comments on the troubles in the region in Cuba and Haiti and the impact that might have on the Cayman Islands,’ – Cayman has and is already been impacted by his dictatorship ways, Cayman be careful.
Bush is the black mark on Wayne’s tenure.
The second one so far, right after his “plan”. Many more to follow.
The King of Caymanians has spoken. Give unto him all that is Caymanian. As for the rest of us, only a fool follows a fool.
That’s really rich coming from that buffoon.
Someone (who?) needs to call him on the points he made about the Hansard. PUBLICLY
EVERYONE needs to know that he is full of BS.
But what do you want to wager that NOBODY stood up and advised him that he cannot make those rules. This isn’t his personal playpen even though that is how it’s been run for the past 30 years.
Wayne needs to do it, or the government is untenable.
Bush has form on this. There have been other occasions on which he tried to have members of the press expelled from the public gallery, using excuses such as their use of laptops or phones. Fact the proceedings are televised seems to have escaped him.
I wonder if he is inspired by Trump and will take-on You Tube for streaming live CI Govt TV.
Still waiting to hear from Heather as to her thoughts about the holder of this position.
No one in her constituency has heard from her so don’t hold your breath.
Rule numba 1: Dont wack women when your drunk.
Or ever?!
any comments mr governor???
Why should the Governor be asked to comment? Aren’t we proud of how we can rule ourselves without the English always interfering? That’s what we’re always being told by those “scholars” like the regulars on OC’s morning show
After being called a cockroach, why would the Governor risk his low density beach front residential privilege to hold Mckeeva or any of the enablers to account?
https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/10/speaker-offers-unusual-warning/
McKeeva is power drunken buffoon that is a disgrace to the Caymans. He is not the only one. His type and lodge brothers are also leading or in senior civil service positions.
What an egotistical, self-centred, uneducated nincompoop!
…. and that’s being polite…
The hypocrisy of ppm politicians and their loyal supporters online is laughable
You have been in distress for far too long. What the hell does PPM have to do with any of this?
Have you ever considered taking a Rorschach test? I bet we all know the results.
You must have forgotten PPM did nothing to hold him to account while he was in their government. In fact they called an early election so they didn’t have to face up to their responsibility.
Bush made it clear that he would not allow any of the Hansard to be used outside of Parliament, even in the courts.
So the public record of what is said in Parliament can’t be made public? Let’s sing together, “Back in the U.S.S.R….”
Sounds like someone wishes to be a dictator. Be careful, Cayman.
One of them is don’t get drunk and assault someone.
And the second is like unto it, don’t get drunk in a casino and grope your server.
I believe you can be and the Speaker has been arrested for breaking both of these rules.
We used to think there was a rule against charging personal expenses or taking cash advances on a Gov’t credit card but it turned out that wasn’t really a rule just a guideline.
How can he stop anyone from using the words in Hansard in courts or for news stories? That’s what they are there for!
Also, how on earth does he expect to try and control what the media can and cannot say? Is there such a law? If so, this is truly a step backwards for democracy.
I’m having second thoughts about supporting Panton now.
He doesn’t have the power to stop ANYONE using Hansard. It’s scaremongering nonsense. I find it highly unlikely he knows what Hansard actually is or can read it anyway. We have really taken a step back having him back in Parliament.
Hi CNS, where can I see what powers the Speaker/Members of Parliament have in Cayman?
CNS: Here.
Thank you, much appreciated
Wayne was becoming premier worth having Bush back in that position?
The answer is obviously no. But as you well know, there was no pathway to forming a government without the Bush.
The desire for power can compromise all morals and ethics.
Sad isn’t it? If Wayne was doing it so he could actually make a difference in our futures we would have seen it by now. It was all talk so he could be the powerful one.
he is the shame of a nation
Alongside those who appointed him.
PACT appointed Speaker Bush, don’t forget.
Never forget the PPM did the exact same thing.
The golden rule is a politician will do whatever it takes to get or keep power in the Cayman Islands.
PPM and PACT lost the moral high ground the minute they jumped into bed with Mac Bush because he knows he now owns them both.
So did the Progressives led UNITY government headed by Alden, Moses, Joey, Roy, David, Barbara, Juliana, Tara, Austin, Dwayne and Eugene in 2017. Know your recent history and facts before you judge
It was Kenny who blocked the motion. Selective memory I see.
The point was who appointed Mad Mac as speaker.
The facts are both PPM and PACT appointed him so there’s nothing selective about stating known facts. Try google.com
The facts are that only one of those two groups appointed him after he was convicted of assault in a court of law.
Perhaps you should try a different search engine.
It is hard to read this line without laughing. “He warned members to follow the rules and not to abuse their privilege.” That is all he does is break rules and expects his position gives him the right to do so.
Perhaps you should follow his advice CNS, and not mention him at all – or is a failure to report his words of wisdom also a contempt of parliament lol. Or perhaps just refer to him as the Speaker – no name – that would prick his ego no doubt.
Very good suggestion.