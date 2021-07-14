Bush opens parliament with warning about rules

Speaker McKeeva Bush presides over Parliament, 14 July 2021

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush opened Parliament on Wednesday, laying down the law as he made the most of his increased power that has come with the increased independence of the House. The speaker’s position is now more than just a referee between the two political sides of Parliament. During his address Bush also warned the media not to report “scandalous words if they happen to fall from the lips of members”, implying that transparency rather than the behaviour of MPs would be to blame for any fallout.

After short comments on the troubles in the region in Cuba and Haiti and the impact that might have on the Cayman Islands, Bush turned his attention to the rules. The member for West Bay West, who was returned by only the narrowest of margins and found himself back in the speaker’s chair as a result of the post-election political horsetrading, took the opportunity of the first meeting of the PACT Government to stamp his authority on Parliament.

He warned members to follow the rules and not to abuse their privilege. But he was quick to berate the press for past reporting and implied that both selective or even full reporting could leave reporters in breach of the rules.

Bush made it clear that he would not allow any of the Hansard to be used outside of Parliament, even in the courts. He also pressed home that committees drew their power from Parliament and he was in charge of those, too.

During the last meeting Bush clashed with Ezzard Miller, the former chair of the Public Accounts Committee, when he had challenged the speaker’s decision to withhold a report from that committee without legal justification.

However, after outlining many of the rules of procedure, Bush ended his address by pointing out it that was the Standing Orders and not necessarily the speaker’s orders that the MPs should always follow.