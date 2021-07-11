Arrests made in WB as gun violence continues

(CNS): The gun violence continued this weekend, despite the increase in armed patrols by the RCIPS, with a report of a shooting in West Bay close to the post office and yards from the district police station on Saturday night. No one was hurt and two men were arrested and ammunition seized shortly afterwards. Police said that two spent rounds were recovered from the West Church Street location as the latest gun violence continues. But from the description of a vehicle involved, officers from the Firearm Response Unit searched a car at a residence on Birch Tree Hill Road.

During the search, several rounds of ammunition were recovered along with a firearm magazine. Two men, aged 21 and 30, both from West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. They are currently in custody as the investigations roll on.



Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the gun violence that has led to two men being killed and around a dozen injured to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777

or via the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via the Miami-based Cayman Crimestoppers.