Arrest made in Vic’s bar killing

Crime scene at Vic’s Bar

(CNS): Police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Bodden Town in connection with the fatal shooting at Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive in George Town just over one week ago. The RCIPS said the man was arrested at about 4pm Friday evening, when officers conducted an operation in Lower Valley, Bodden Town. The man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody as investigations continue. The news comes just after police revealed that a second man injured in the shooting on Martin Drive had died and a man had been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm regarding that case.

CCTV showing the shooter in the Vic’s Bar killing firing at his targets was circulating widely on social media Friday ahead of the suspect’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Cayman Crimestoppers had also offered a CI$50,000 reward for help in securing a conviction for the three murders during a spike of gun violence over the last two months in Grand Cayman, in which around a dozen people have also been injured.