A defining test for our new Cabinet

Aristophanes Duckpond writes: Our new Cabinet is facing yet another defining test of its character and its pre-election and post-election commitments. An application has reportedly been made for a type of development that is new to Cayman, a type of development that would see developers not paving over our paradise, but literally building over our coastal marine environment.

The application is reportedly being brought before our new Cabinet now. If that is the case, it is being brought before our Cabinet has had a chance to develop and approve a new Development Plan for our Islands, and before the unified set of development and planning regulations that Premier Wayne Panton has promised have been developed. Reports indicate that the developers intend to start this new type of development on Little Cayman.

From my perspective, the prospect of the proposed type of development is troubling for many reasons.

Our National song contains lyrics that proclaim: “O sea of palest emerald, Merging to darkest blue”. I do not want that to change to: “O sea of palest emerald, merging to concrete on stilts”.

Apart from that horrible image, we must all recognise that any allocation of public lands made by politicians for the benefit of profit-seeking entities is a minefield requiring the highest degree of probity and transparency. The process being invoked is not transparent at all.

I do not know what has been happening in the background, what deals have been proposed or made or who is buddies with who. I want my country and my Cabinet to remain squeaky clean and a million miles away from even the most remote appearance of the misuse of public lands. We need to avoid a descent into direct rule being imposed as happened in the Turks and Caicos Islands because of the misuse of public lands there.

In order to understand the context and why this is happening, it is important for all of us to note that there are several advantages to this type of development for developers. There are also corresponding disadvantages for the rest of us.

1. Developers in effect enjoy potentially enormous concessions and subsidies at our expense with this type of essentially unregulated development. They don’t have to buy land on which to develop and there are no property lines in our coastal waters to limit their developments. Developers just have to cut a deal with Cabinet members, who, in the absence of transparency and any existing rules or guidelines and if they are so minded, may simply give the developer part of our birthright at no cost to the developer.

2. Developers of over-the-water developments are unconstrained by any public hearing of their proposals, as would be the case with land-based development. There is no opportunity for those opposed to such development to be heard, even though in making these types of decisions, the Cabinet acts like a court. Deals are cut in secret. Justice cannot be seen to be done, if it is done at all. Our Bill of Rights is potentially ignored by our Cabinet in this type of decision-making, as was recently determined by the Grand Court.

3. Developers are unconstrained by regulatory controls that currently apply to land-based development. We currently have no regulatory framework specifically designed for over-the-water coastal development on any of our islands.

4. Developers don’t have to be concerned with the enforcement of any ongoing regulations that apply to land-based development because we have no comprehensive policies, guidelines or regulations for over-the-water development, and planning enforcement has no express authority over such developments under our laws such as they are.

5. Developers operating on Little Cayman are exempt from all duty on any materials they import, and pay significantly reduced work permit fees for the labour they will import to construct such developments.

6. Developers operating on Little Cayman don’t have to comply with most of the planning regulations that apply on Grand Cayman. This ‘free for all’ exists because a previous government passed a carve-out exempting development on Little Cayman from most of our planning regulations. Hopefully this government will fix that. (See Development and Planning Regulations (2021 Revision) 35(3).

7. Developers probably don’t have to even comply with the Cayman Islands Building Code as that Code contains nothing to expressly indicate that it applies to over-the-water development, and there is no planning enforcement apparatus for construction that is over-the-water. In any event, our Building Code was not designed to adequately cover this type of development and recent events have shown what can happen to developments close to the sea, let alone in it. Even if the Building Code did apply, Little Cayman has no resident planning personnel to monitor anything.

What then should our new Cabinet do with an application for such over-the-water development in the absence of a process that meets the rudimentary elements of natural justice? Should it comply with our Constitution and allow those potentially adversely affected to be heard before deciding? Clearly yes.

What should our new Cabinet do in the absence of relevant risk information, policies, laws and regulations and enforcement apparatus? Should Cabinet make an arbitrary ill-informed decision or should it carefully consider all implications, obtain all relevant information and the best advice possible, and then develop and implement a proper regulatory framework for any such development? The answer to that rhetorical question ought to be equally clear.

Should Cabinet declare a moratorium on over-the-water development until lawful transparent processes as well as proper policies, laws and regulations are developed? In my view absolutely yes.

Does Cabinet want to create a potentially damaging precedent in the absence of any control framework? Does Cabinet intend to authorise this type of coastal development for every existing coastal property on all three islands and in the absence of any relevant development and planning principles, policies, laws, regulations and enforcement apparatus? Or will they simply make irrational, arbitrary and potentially unlawful decisions on an uninformed case by case basis?

My suggestion is that our new Cabinet should act lawfully and as PACT promised before and after the April election.

They should ask themselves, is the unconstrained building over of our marine environment, whether in the North Sound, South Sound, Barkers, Seven Mile Beach or in Little Cayman something that is ‘People Driven’? If it is not, then why would we permit it? Does Cabinet really believe that over-the-water development is something that the people of Cayman want, particularly in an area that is supposedly a protected Marine Reserve?

Does the new government intend to be ‘Accountable’ and ‘Competent’? The previous Cabinet made an unlawful incompetent irrational decision in relation to a previous coastal works application and fortunately was called to account by our Grand Court. Does the new Cabinet wish to follow that example?

A law abiding ‘Accountable and Competent and Transparent’ Cabinet would not make any secret arbitrary decision. They would not act in the absence of a full public hearing and in an information vacuum on such a vital issue. Instead, it would insist on the development of an optimally informed, all-encompassing process, policy and regulatory framework based on the best possible information and advice as well as public input before even considering such a new type of potentially devastating development.

Will our new Cabinet be ‘Transparent’ in their approach to this and every type of potential challenge to Caymanians’ enjoyment to our marine environment? We will soon find out whether they walk the walk or merely talk the talk. Here are a few more issues for Cabinet to consider in the light of the regulatory vacuum that currently exists for such development.

Should such developments undergo an appropriate independent environmental impact assessment and if so, what are the required components for an EIA for such a development?

When will relevant laws and regulations required for oversight of such developments be passed. Will they be passed after Cabinet has made its decision, and after the damage is done?

What are the most appropriate controls for such developments in the context of hurricanes and tsunamis?

What protocols are going to be put in place for ongoing monitoring of environmental risks posed by such developments and who is going to pay for such monitoring? Who will monitor to ensure that we don’t have sewage leaks into our marine environment over the 25 year lifetime of such a development?

The final aspect of such development that I would like Cabinet to consider, if they decide that they wish to ignore our law and risk the destruction of yet another aspect of Caymanians’ birthrights and our planet’s dwindling environment, is, how many pieces of silver will you accept and who does that silver go to?

If Cabinet makes the decision to go down this potentially dangerous path, then I would ask them to consider the following in calculating the acceptable number of pieces of silver for government to receive.

Do not alienate our birthrights and the birthrights of our children and grandchildren cheaply or permanently. Any rights to build over our coastal waters should be based on a ‘lease’ model involving something like a 25-year lease rather than any grant of a perpetual right. The ‘lease’ ought to have an upfront and an annual component.

The upfront component should be based on the square footage of affected sea bed (including a perimeter of 100 feet) around any development calculated at the rate of 150% of the independently appraised amount of the imputed per square foot lease value of the adjoining land, given that costs associated with fill etc. will be absent.

The additional annual lease payment should be between 2-5% of the inflation adjusted value of the entire project. Such lease payments would provide minimal compensation to our people and would defray the costs of monitoring and enforcing with regard to any and all breaches of our laws by such developments.

Developers of over-the-water developments should also be required to provide an upfront and continuous bond sufficient to cover 100% of the inflation adjusted potential cost to government of returning the site to its pre-development condition at the end of the lease or earlier if the developer does not comply with all ongoing conditions for the existence of the development. Such a bond should be underwritten by a lending or insurance institution with a ‘AAA’ rating.

Developers of over-the-water developments should also be required at all times during any lease to provide proof of acceptable insurance provided by a ‘AAA’ insurer in an amount sufficient to cover any and all adverse environmental effects of such developments, with the beneficiaries being the Government of the Cayman Islands and any other person potentially affected.

These restrictions and assurances are minimal in relation to what is at risk. We don’t need to sell our country to the lowest bidder – or at all. Let’s hope that Cabinet agrees. If you talk to or write to any of them, please remind them not to sell our birthrights cheaply – or at all. My children and grandchildren are counting on them. So are yours.