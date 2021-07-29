600 to march in historic Pride Parade

Noel Cayasso-Smith

(CNS): The premier, the governor, ministers and MLAs will join around 600 members of the public on Saturday when the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation hosts the Cayman Islands’ debut Pride Parade. Noel Cayasso-Smith from the foundation said he was extremely proud to have been able to organise this historic event, and at 53 years old, he did not think he would ever see the day when Cayman would be able to embrace such an event, he told CNS. But with significant support from the authorities and across the private sector, he said he was excited that this dream was becoming a reality.

But the event is not without its controversy as Cayasso-Smith has rolled out some rules of the road for the parade itself to ensure that the foundation and the wider community will be proud of Cayman’s first Pride event.

Having the event during the COVID-19 pandemic means that those marching in the parade on Saturday afternoon must be fully vaccinated and the Pride Party afterwards will be limited to 1,000 people, as per social gathering regulations. Attendees at the party do not need to be vaccinated. The foundation has, however, imposed some additional requirements for participants in the parade.

Cayasso-Smith said the foundation is requesting that those participating in the parade do not consume alcohol along the route of some four kilometers, from Seven Mile Public Beach to Tillies at Palm Heights, where the Pride Party will be held. He is also asking people to wear t-shirts in celebration of LGBTQ equality as part of the parade and to refrain from excessive displays of affection. He said tutus, wings and all rainbow outfits would be welcomed but nudity would not be tolerated.

“All eyes will be on us and we are concerned that people are quick to label and we do not want to be seen as deviants,” he said. “The parade is about our fight for equality. As this is the first event, we want to take things slowly and look forward to future events where we hope we will have visitors from overseas.”

Cayasso-Smith explained that the rules were there to ensure that the wider community views the LGBTQ community with respect and understands that this event is about the fight for fairness and equality and not to deliberately provoke controversy.

The imposition of restrictions, especially on displays of affection, raised concerns from Colours Caribbean, the longstanding advocacy group that has been fundamental in the fight for equality for the LGBT community. The organisation said preventing couples from holding hands or hugging undermines the fundamental message of ‘Pride’.

Click to enlarge

“Pride was born as an event for the LGBTQIA+ community to increase its visibility; that is from being a socially segregated group to stand high and promote itself with pride dignity and equality. Pride is the opposite of shame and social stigma, and to equate public display of love with indecency is shameful and only stigmatises LGBTQIA+ love. As ever, but more importantly this Saturday, Colours Caribbean fully endorses the public display of affection towards your romantic partner, regardless of your respective gender identity or sexual orientation,” a spokesperson for the group told CNS.

In a press release yesterday, Colours congratulated the Cayman LGBTQ foundation for organising the event, but raised concerns that the parade ‘rules’ had originated from government, a point Smith said was incorrect.

Confirming plans for the event and asking people to act with dignity to prove the naysayers wrong and dispel the myths about Pride, Cayasso-Smith told CNS that he was confident that the event would be a credit to Cayman’s LGBTQ community.

The event starts at 3pm at Seven Mile Public Beach. On arrival at Tillies before the revelry begins, Governor Martyn Roper, Premier Wayne Panton and PPM MLA Barbara Conolly (on behalf of the opposition leader, who is away) will delivery brief statements in support of the event.