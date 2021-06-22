Weather brewing east of Windward Islands

(CNS): Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching an area of disturbed weather around 500 miles east of the Windward Islands, the first weather system so far this hurricane season that could head towards the Cayman area if it develops. However, the weather experts believe this increase in showers and thunderstorms has less than 30% chance of further development. In the weather outlook, the NHC said that while there may be some development over the next few days, by Thursday upper level winds will become less conducive as the disturbance moves west-northwestward at around 15-20mph.

