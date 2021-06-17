Vaccine clinic reopens facing revised targets

Airport Vaccine Clinic (file photo)

(CNS): Now that government has revealed that the previous population estimate was off by more than 6,000 people, the vaccine clinics, which reopened this morning offering second doses only, face the daunting task of getting shots in at least another 10,000 arms over the next few weeks. At a press briefing on Wednesday, the PACT Government explained why they felt it was important to get a more accurate population assessment and how many people must be vaccinated to reach the minimum 70% rate, or ideally 80%, before Cayman’s borders are fully opened.

Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who is now responsible for the Economics and Statistics Office, asked the team to review the figure, given the level of traffic, retail activity, housing pressures and a sense across the island that the population was much greater than 65,000. Answering a question from CNS about why the numbers had been so off before, he said the previous calculations were based on the labour surveys, which had probably missed many of the long-term residents not in the work force but who have been here all the way through COVID.

Saunders explained that a recalculation had been done based on the national population in 2010, with the births and deaths since then added or removed and each year’s actual arrival and departure figures for all residents in the ensuing decade to get a more accurate number. He said this was important because of the “life or death decision” government is making about where the real point of herd immunity will be and how that translates to the number of people Cayman needs to vaccinate to keep everyone else who cannot or will not be vaccinated safe.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the recalculation could be seen as “disappointing” for the current vaccination figures because it means there is more work to do. However, the national vaccination programme has done very well and the revised level shows that 66% of the population have had their first dose, which is still a significant rate, he said.

Public Health has now adjusted the rates among specific demographics and already 8.5% of 12 to 16-year-olds have had their first dose. While more than 80% of the over 50s have been vaccinated, almost three-quarters of those aged between 30 and 40 have now received at least one dose and 66% of people aged between 16 and 30 have also got their first shot.

Dr Lee also noted that it has been 340 days since Cayman recorded a potential case of community transmission of the coronavirus, which demonstrates why the government here has been especially cautious about keeping the virus at bay. The country remains one of only a handful of jurisdictions around the world that has been able to protect its population.

Only one resident and one visitor who were positive for COVID-19 died, while the virus has killed millions of people around the world. Cayman has recorded 599 cases, the vast majority of which have been in travellers who were allowed to return following the lockdown in March last year.

But the focus now is on the vaccine as a means of ensuring that the number of cases stays low and the community remains protected. Premier Wayne Panton said Wednesday that “the challenge isn’t over”, and that with 39,090 residents now fully vaccinated, around 55% of the population, now estimated to be 71,000, the new minimum vaccination goal for herd immunity is 49,770 (70%) but in an ideal world 56,880 people (80%) would be fully vaccinated.

“The latest medical advice suggests that a target ratio as high as 80% of the population may be necessary to achieve herd immunity,” he said, noting that another 10,000-17,000 people now need the full vaccine course to ensure that the whole community is safe.

There are expectations that on Monday, when the clinic starts giving first doses again, there will likely be a spike in uptake, given that the shots are now available to teenagers.

Panton said it was likely that the government will introduce a mandatory requirement for people seeking work permit approvals and renewals to get the vaccine, which will help get Cayman close to the 80% as quickly as possible. He also said that a specific determination on the target vaccination number needed prior to reopening the borders would be confirmed shortly.