Two men shot outside Dump Road bar

Scene of shooting 7 June 2021

(CNS): One man is in hospital in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds outside the Everglo bar on Seymour Drive (aka Dump Road) in the early hours of Monday morning, when a gunman approached the bar and opened fire. A second man was also shot but was only grazed on the head. Police said the shooting happened at around 1:30am when the victims and several other people were outside the bar.

A man carrying a gun approached and then fired several shots. The badly injured man was taken to hospital by the emergency services while the second man left the location in a private car. The man who received several wounds is said to be critically injured but is in a stable condition.

This is the second shooting at a bar this weekend. In the early hours of Saturday morning a man was shot reportedly shot in the testicles while standing outside the Jungle Bar on the West Bay Road. Police have not said if the two incidences are related.

The matter is under investigation and the RCIPS is appealing to the persons who were at the location when the incident occurred to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.