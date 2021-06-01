Two men badly injured in fight at WB booze shop

(CNS): Two West Bay men both ended up in hospital on Monday evening following a violent dispute outside Pop-A-Top liquor store on Powell Smith Road, literally yards from the local police station. One of the men was stabbed and the one hit with a glass bottle. Police said they both sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are still being treated at the George Town hospital.

The incident took place at around 5:30pm when a dispute developed and the altercation turned violent. Since then, the man who is believed to have stabbed his opponent before he was hit with the bottle has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS website.



