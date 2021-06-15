Travellers cleared of quarantine breach

(CNS): Travel Cayman officials have said that a group of people currently in isolation who were spotted on social media sitting aboard a boat this weekend were not in breach of the home quarantine protocols. The RCIPS, Public Health and Travel Cayman conducted an investigation into the alleged breach following a report about the circulation of the images. But it appeared that the pictures were taken while the travellers were sitting on the boat where it was dry-docked at the private residence where they were isolating. It was deemed that no breach occurred and there are no public health concerns.

“The public and travellers are reminded that a traveller is permitted to enter their private yard as long as this is not a shared space and has the adequate social distancing from neighbouring properties,” officials stated.

However, they noted that anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.