Traveller admitted to critical care with COVID-19

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): A traveller who was coming to the end of their 14-day quarantine period has been admitted to the Critical Care Unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital suffering from symptoms attributed to COVID-19. Public Health officials have released only a few details about the individual confirming they were isolating at home alone and not in government quarantine and it is understood they had not been vaccinated. Officials described the patient as being in a stable condition but have not said if the individual is male or female, where they had travelled from or if they are suffering from other health issues.

This is the first person to be hospitalized with COVID-19 since January.

The limited information has been released just two days before returning vaccinated travellers will be able to cut their isolation or quarantine period from ten days to five.

Meanwhile, the vaccination clinics reopened today to those seeking a first dose, after three days focused on the exclusive delivery to those who had already received their first shot. The percentage of people who have had both doses is now 59%, while 66% of the revised population of 71,100 people have had one dose.