Tourism minister to host ‘Jab Jamboree’

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Over 150 prizes will be doled out on Friday to winners who entered a draw after getting their first dose in the Vaccine Challenge, created to ensure that Cayman used up all of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots it had before their expiry date. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, who came up with the idea, will be hosting the “Jab Jamboree” at the Camana Cabana tomorrow evening in front of a live audience. He will be drawing out the winners with help from Miss Cayman Islands Universe Mariah Tibbetts and Miss World Cayman Islands Rashana Hydes, as well as members of the Pact Government.

“The vaccine challenge was a huge success which encouraged 14,375 people to get vaccinated,” said Bryan. “I am extremely pleased with this result and I’m looking forward to giving away lots of great prizes, so I hope many of the people who got vaccinated will join me on Friday at the draw.”

Anyone vaccinated between 8 May and 9 June was eligible to enter the draw, which includes a fabulous variety of prizes, including a home solar system, jewellery, staycations, airline tickets, gift certificates, a property valuation and more. Prize winners do not need to be present on Friday to win but all winners will need to show a photo ID and their vaccination card showing they were vaccinated between the challenge period to claim their prize.

The challenge has been lauded a success, as in less than one month after it was launched the entire stock of vaccines was used, well before the expiry date, with more than 14,300 jabs administered during that time.

“Everyone who has been vaccinated, whether during the Challenge or beforehand, has played a part in bringing us closer to achieving a figure that is acceptable by government to trigger a safe reopening of our borders,” Bryan said. “Although we are not there yet, it is important that we maintain the momentum to keep us heading in the right direction. I am therefore very pleased that so many people came forward during the Challenge, because being vaccinated is the best way to ensure that our population is protected from the effects of COVID-19.”

Bryan said there was an amazing selection of prizes valued at close to $56,000. “This overwhelming generosity is greatly appreciated because without prizes, the Vaccine Challenge would not have been so successful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bryan announced plans for a new inducement to all those not yet vaccinated with a cash prize draw that everyone who gets both doses can enter. Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Bryan said he wanted to raise $100,000 in cash from the business community to help spur Cayman to herd immunity as soon as possible, given the newly revised population estimate. Bryan said the money would be “divided up and given away… two weeks after we have achieved the 80% target.”