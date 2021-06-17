Stipends missing from pre-election budget forecast
(CNS): The previous government failed to included the cost of funding the tourism stipend when it released the pre-election budget forecasts earlier this year, which, according to the new finance minister, Chris Saunders, means the deficit may be worse than predicted by the end of this year. But he said that so far the government has an operating surplus of around $175 million for the first five months of the year, which is around $18 million, or 11%, better than called for in the budget.
This is due to the revenue collected so far from the financial services sector. However, he warned that operating expenses are now 8% over budget, largely because of the unaccounted for spending on tourism support.
He said that when PACT took office, the previous government was forecasting a deficit of $98 million for central government and $59 million in the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs), for a combined deficit of $157 million. But excluded from that forecast was at least another $35 million in tourism stipend payments. With the stipend payments included, the combined deficit forecast will increase to $192 million for this year, the minister warned.
On the campaign trail, the PPM had promised to increased the stipend and are now calling on the PACT Government to do so. But Saunders explained that if they did, the country could expect a 2021 deficit of well over $200 million.
He said the deficit will get worse in the latter part of the year as revenue slides, and while government still has over $571 million in the bank, collectively the SAGCs are running a deficit, given the losses endured by the tourism related entities such as the Turtle Farm and Cayman Airways. He said it was important that government keep a tight grip on finances because these public authorities are dependent on core government as a last resort to pay salaries as their deficits get worse,
“One of our primary focuses is to get the country’s finances back in order despite the challenges faced in the tourism sector,” he said.
Government would be doing all it could to keep a lid on public spending while at the same time it had every intention of helping those in need and giving tourism related business more direct support over and above the existing loans on offer, he said. But he had to keep government spending low, he stressed, noting that the civil service was working hard to make savings.
Saunders said the country had to be mindful of the need to keep enough cash in the bank not only to keep propping up tourism until the borders are fully open but to steer Cayman through what might be another active hurricane season.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
So with China releasing the virus, either accidentally or on purpose, and the USA funding the research that China was doing in Wuhan, perhaps it is time that world governments call on these two terrible countries to pay for our losses.
After all, it was their fault we are in the position we are.
If Alden promised people the stipend would increase to $2000 if he was re-elected means he lied if they had not even budgeted for the original amount past May.
A lot of things will be revealed now.
I realize the need for those receiving the tourism stipend now to continue receiving it. However, I think it should remain at the $1500.00 because as it has been pointed out, the Government needs to keep a lid on spending for the time being. Having said that, there are lots of people who receive the stipend who have returned to some type of job and earning a salary and some are even double-dipping and thus receive a pension plus this stipend. There is no justified reason to increase this stipend.
How about topping up pensioners who earn less than the $1500 that the tourism stipend people are getting. At least that would be justified as this group of people actually worked for the government before retiring.
But how do you justify that when pensioners whether or not we have tourists would be making the same.
What needs to happen is another pension withdrawal because they’ve chose to vaccinate us but yet not open the borders. Not to mention not even include all of us who did our duty to get vaccinated when it was our time with all the prize draws.
The financial services revenue has been a saving grace while tourism revenue is absent. However, even financial services will start feeling the pinch if borders stay closed. I fear we’re headed for a really rude awakening when companies start doing business elsewhere…..like our potential tourists have already done.
They think they can just keep flogging that golden financial services goose and it won’t fly away.
Funny. They need us more than we need them.
Threat to leave #71294……zzzz
The ones who genuinely want to be here and not hold it over our heads as leverage every chance they get, were and are always welcome here to reap the benefits.
The new government will not respond to childish temper tantrums everytime foreign special interests cannot have their way. Period.
They think they can just keep taunting the turtle and it won’t clamp down. Think again. New rules, friend.
I don’t think you understand how this all works… the second the financial services leave your infrastructure will crumble and your government will be scrambling to take what is left of any money on island leaving you more destitute than you were before.
Just a random, silly idea but maybe our leaders should take a pay cut.
Start with the PPM members first.
Excuses Chris. You were there when similar appropriations were dealt with in the House. All it would take is one meeting of the Parliament to vote the money. That’s how it was done previously, no need to budget it ahead of the new term as one administration cannot bind the other. If Alden had gone ahead and appropriated the funds you would be complaining that he bound your administration with extra debt based on a campaign promise. I really expect better from a minister of finance who purportedly knows about this stuff. You had one term to learn but your complaining shows that you really are not ready and “unnuh really don’t got this”.
Budgeting is not the same as appropriating funds. Fortunately you are not the Minister of Finance.
The budget is set once every two years, Alden could not create a new budget ahead of elections. The poster is correct. A special appropriation would have to be voted on in Parliament. Alden was sensibly planning to do that when he got back in office as part of the Government. Chris is just throwing out distractions and whining (and not the Batabano kind either)
Fortunately neither are you as you don’t understand how the process works in Government.
Exactly. He was there, he was a finance expert!
Get them Chris Saunders show the world the hypocrisy of the Progressives who are salty and focused on pure politricks
Expose all the lies and corrupt dealings of the previous government that will help us understand how screwed we really are as a country
Chris may(or may not) have heard of appropriations.
They gonna run out of money if they don’t open up.
And they will blame the previous government for that.
The cost of hard lockdowns for the whole country from opening up without a proper plan will be far worse.
Lies. It’s over. Move on. Vaccines are available so either do it or don’t but it’s time we stop bringing our game down to the worst players levels
With no plan there will be no tourism industry and what will be left of the finance industry won’t pay the bills. We’re doomed Captain Panton!
When will they release the “Plan”, so we know when the borders will open?.
When all business except CIG are closed and gone the plan to get rid of all business in the Cayman island will be reveled. Borders to open soon come after.
Kenneth needs to do a survey first. Weren’t you listening ? Lol
Considering our incredibly low debt levels as a ratio to GDP, government can (and should) easily absorb a single, or even multi-year, budgetary deficit. I would even recommend we consider a capital expansion campaign to drive local economic growth.
But nah sure the MoF understands how that works.