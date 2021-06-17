Stipends missing from pre-election budget forecast

Finance Minister Chris Saunders at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): The previous government failed to included the cost of funding the tourism stipend when it released the pre-election budget forecasts earlier this year, which, according to the new finance minister, Chris Saunders, means the deficit may be worse than predicted by the end of this year. But he said that so far the government has an operating surplus of around $175 million for the first five months of the year, which is around $18 million, or 11%, better than called for in the budget.

This is due to the revenue collected so far from the financial services sector. However, he warned that operating expenses are now 8% over budget, largely because of the unaccounted for spending on tourism support.

He said that when PACT took office, the previous government was forecasting a deficit of $98 million for central government and $59 million in the statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs), for a combined deficit of $157 million. But excluded from that forecast was at least another $35 million in tourism stipend payments. With the stipend payments included, the combined deficit forecast will increase to $192 million for this year, the minister warned.

On the campaign trail, the PPM had promised to increased the stipend and are now calling on the PACT Government to do so. But Saunders explained that if they did, the country could expect a 2021 deficit of well over $200 million.

He said the deficit will get worse in the latter part of the year as revenue slides, and while government still has over $571 million in the bank, collectively the SAGCs are running a deficit, given the losses endured by the tourism related entities such as the Turtle Farm and Cayman Airways. He said it was important that government keep a tight grip on finances because these public authorities are dependent on core government as a last resort to pay salaries as their deficits get worse,

“One of our primary focuses is to get the country’s finances back in order despite the challenges faced in the tourism sector,” he said.

Government would be doing all it could to keep a lid on public spending while at the same time it had every intention of helping those in need and giving tourism related business more direct support over and above the existing loans on offer, he said. But he had to keep government spending low, he stressed, noting that the civil service was working hard to make savings.

Saunders said the country had to be mindful of the need to keep enough cash in the bank not only to keep propping up tourism until the borders are fully open but to steer Cayman through what might be another active hurricane season.