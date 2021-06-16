Resident wakes to armed raiders

(CNS): A person living on Oakmill Street in George Town awoke to find two masked armed men searching their home just after 6am on Monday. According to an RCIPS press release in which they did not reveal the gender of the victim, the burglars fled on foot with a quantity of cash, jewellery and personal items, but no one was uninjured. The suspects were said to both be tall and slim, with dark complexions, wearing black clothes and masks. One of the home invaders also appeared to be armed with a handgun.

Police said that they received a second report of the same incident later on the same day, which was described as an armed robbery. However, they did not explain that confusion, which suggested there may have been more than one victim at the home that had been invaded by the men. CNS has requested further information and we are awaiting a response.

The matter is now under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call George Town CID, 949-4222.