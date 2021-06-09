Prison officer accused of dealing ganja in jail

HMP Northward

(CNS): A prison officer has been arrested and is currently in police custody accused of smuggling ganja into HMP Northward to sell to inmates. The 36-year-old man was arrested by police after they received a report from Prison Director Steve Barrett at around 6am today, 9 June.

Police said that when they arrived at Northward, they were handed two packages containing a quantity of ganja and were told that a prison officer was attempting to introduce the drugs into the prison.

After the officer was arrested, the police also searched his car and said they recovered further evidence relating to the investigation but did not state what that evidence was.

Barrett confirmed that the police were called after an internal inquiry and the officer accused of drug dealing handed over to police. “I can confirm that a 39-year-old male prison officer has been arrested following an internal investigation carried out within HMCIPS. A criminal investigation has now been launched by the police,” Barrett said in a release.