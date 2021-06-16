Plastic trash ‘endless and everywhere’, activists report

Young volunteers take part in the beach cleanup on the Queen’s Birthday

(CNS): A group of volunteers who engaged in a weekend beach clean-up in North Side on Monday have said that most of the garbage they collected was plastic and microplastics, which was “endless and everywhere”. Plastic Free Cayman organised the latest effort to keep Cayman’s beaches clean, joining up with Protect Our future and the Miss World Cayman contestants. The volunteers reported that the plastic was embedded in rocks, sargassum, sand and at the base of all of the plants that line the coast along some of Grand Cayman’s last remaining unspoiled beaches.

Plastic Free Cayman, the local activists who are campaigning for government to introduce a ban on some single-use plastics, said they selected the area of beach just west of the Queen’s Monument on Old Robin Road for this weekend’s clean-up to coincide with the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday.

Although these beaches see the least public traffic, they are especially vulnerable to the debris washing up from elsewhere. More than 20 volunteers removed over 375 pounds of rubbish, most of which was plastic spoons and forks, toothbrushes, fishing line and rope, bits of polystyrene (Styrofoam) and parts of plastic bags.

Thomas Dickens, from Protect Our Future, said volunteers normally see local garbage on the western side of the island, but during this clean-up, “a very large percentage of the plastic was clearly of foreign origin. It only goes to show how much of a global issue this is.”

Nicholas Corin, also from POF, said, “It was a very successful cleanup, but it was really upsetting to see how badly effected the north side of our island is. There is a lot of washed up garbage in comparison to other beaches but also, it is clear that our own litter laws are not being enforced, which is disappointing.”

Plastic Free Cayman still hopes government will take a look at the position taken by the European Union, which has adopted a hard stance on several single-use plastic items, such as plastic cutlery, straws and plates, plastic bags, cotton buds, and polystyrene cups. “These are also some of the most common items washing up on our shores,” the volunteers stated in a release about the clean-up, as they one again urged government to come through on the long awaited ban.

Rashana Hydes (Miss World Cayman) said, “It was disheartening to see so many plastics of all shapes and sizes polluting our beautiful shores.” She added, “As the world moves forward, we must come together to create effective, practical policies to eliminate single-use plastics.”