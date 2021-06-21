PACT accuses PPM of politicizing COVID
(CNS): Deputy Premier Chris Saunders has said that when he was in opposition, he and his colleagues had agreed to support the Unity government in policy decisions to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and not make the issue political so that the country spoke with one voice. But now the Progressives were doing the exact opposite to the PACT Government, he said at the press briefing last Wednesday.
After claiming to stand firm and not to fold to pressure to open the borders too early, they were now capitulating to the business community to score political points, Saunders said. The war of words over opening the border escalated over the last week, with the PPM issuing another tit-for-tat statement after the PACT briefing Wednesday.
From criticising the premier for his absence from the public stage over the last few weeks to demanding government sets a date to open the border, the PPM has begun setting out their opposition position, and as Saunders noted, it appears that they have abandoned the idea of speaking with one voice on the COVID-19 issue.
During Wednesday’s press briefing, Premier Wayne Panton also noted that his former colleagues in the PPM were now seeking to score a political points out of the return of tourism. “They are politicizing an issue on which their former opposition gave them a lot of latitude,” he said and noted that “the previous administration had a year or more to come up with even the basics of a reopening plan”.
Panton set out the government’s position and the goal of ensuring that the borders are fully open by 1 November for the start of peak season. However, he stressed the need between now and then to increase the vaccination rate and then slowly lift restrictions and ease smaller numbers of tourists back, starting mid-September. He also made it clear why he was not going to set a specific date and the critical points that must be considered about the phased approach.
“Our plan is based on the number of people vaccinated so that the vulnerable in our community who can’t get vaccinated are protected once we do reopen our border. And we will. Under our plan we will slowly reintroduce tourism without having thousands of people at the airport,” the premier said.
Panton added that a decision about the target vaccination rate needed prior to reopening the borders would be made in the coming weeks. He said he would not be tied down to “an arbitrary date” for reopening, as called for by the opposition, but instead determine a phased approach to slowly reintroduce tourism — a position that had also been taken by the PPM when they were in power.
“We have too many examples of regional territories and countries who have tried and gotten it wrong, and the cost of that happening is worse than taking a bit longer to try to get it right,” Panton warned. “The fact is, the former administration never had a reopening plan. If they had, they may have been returned to office. But they didn’t and they weren’t.”
Saunders outlined what he said was the hypocrisy of the PPM now that they were in opposition, as he pointed to the significant change in their position from before the election. He said that when he was sitting where they are now, he too received constant pressure from the business community to press for the borders to reopen but that the previous opposition supported the government’s potion.
“When we were in opposition and many business people could not get their way with the government… many of those business people called us in opposition and our response was simple: the government has the information and we are going to have the one voice approach in this pandemic and we are not going to politicize it. So it is rather ironic that the same government that started the policy of putting people over profits has now started to cave to the business community,” he said.
Saunders said that Cayman could rebuild the economy but could not build lost lives.
In a statement released Thursday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart doubled down on calling for a set date for reopening the borders, even after learning that there are 6,000 more people resident in the Cayman Islands than the estimation made by the government he was a part of while he was responsible for the Economics and Statistics Office.
“We remain of the view that the date should be September 1,” McTaggart said. “This will give businesses a date to gear up to welcome tourists back and will also spur unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated. Without a firm reopening date by September, we will likely lose the winter season as potential visitors will seek alternative destinations for their holidays. Indeed, there are already indications that it is happening.”
However, contradicting his position and continuing the direction the opposition appears to be taking, McTaggart also criticised the proposal to reduce the quarantine period for those who are vaccinated before at least 75% of the population has had both vaccine shots.
“We believe this is downright dangerous as we have seen travellers test positive for COVID-19 after 15 or longer days in quarantine. When in government, we considered this as an option and ruled it out because we did not believe it prudent or safe,” McTaggart stated, addint, “I hope the government understands the risk.”
McTaggart also repeated his attack on the premier and the government’s failure to appear frequently on the public stage, even though prior to the pandemic the PPM had abandoned the practice of regular press briefings and almost never spoke to the press collectively. For most of the last administration, the PPM-led government had only responded selectively, if at all, to press queries.
During lockdown and the phased lifting of restrictions, the regular pandemic press briefings represented an entirely different and open approach, but once the domestic economy was reopened, the Unity government reverted to its previous practice, dramatically reducing time spent facing the press, and held just one briefing this year before the elections.
See the PPM’s latest statement in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Stand down, Mr. McTaggart ! You had your chance and you blew it. Flapping your lips now serves no useful purpose.
Yo Wayne’s World, you guys won the election. Why are you so preoccupied with the opposition? Get on with what you were put there to do and stop whining. The public can make their own assessments of whatever comes out of the mouths of our politicians and that goes for both sides. Poor showing so far for Pact.
Just what guidance is Roy following that would show tourists returning here & actually spending +15 days of their vacation in quarantine ? September 1st opening is a pipe dream. Covid variants are on the increase which will dictate quarantine remaining indefinately
Maybe the intent was to speak with one voice but then the PACT decided to say absolutely nothing and further not follow the science. That deal was broken when the PACT showed themselves to be totally inept to deal with the border.
I was all for PACT and change, (granted they have only been in power for a short time) but something appears off. They really seem lost in translation and have not a clue about anything. They have not been transparent. They seem to be in hiding and only pop up when PPM slanders them. They are suddenly unapproachable and MIA. You can no longer call any of them and they answer your call. You can no longer send a WhatsApp message that they actually read and respond to. They are not keeping us in the loop whatsoever. They have become everything they said PPM was/is. I remember when Sabrina was walking door to door with her fake self looking votes. I remember when Chris Saunders would provide regular updates through WhatsApp until he got power. Sometimes you really have to stick to the evil you know and I am beginning to see why it was not a bright idea to change governments at this time. I’ll never get back the time I wasted protesting for change but I surely will not be voting for PACT again. All that mouth and they have not done squat for locals. FOOL ME ONCE.
“We believe this is downright dangerous as we have seen travellers test positive for COVID-19 after 15 or longer days in quarantine.”
Wait, what?? When was this? My memory is failing me here.
Anyone have a link to this?
TIA
Yes, people at the end of the 14 days of quarantine have tested positive in Cayman.
COVID is endemic. The world outside Cayman has moved on.
This is a dynamic situation and there was never an expectation to keep our borders closed until the pandemic subsided.
Mr Saunders and co were not faced with the responsibilities of these decisions before now and thus had little to gain from second guessing the decisions of those in charge. Now that he and his team have the responsibility they should step up and explain their thinking and what a path to opening looks like. To date they have only been able to say “We’re not ready”.
This reflects an inability or unwillingness to lead.
I am not a PPM supporter, but I acknowledge they did a much better job at keeping the public informed on what was going on. If the PPM had not raised the issue then we would not have heard a thing from PACT.
C’mon Wayne, we expect better than this from you.
Enough with the whining about what PPM said or did, just get on with addressing the business of Cayman…you are now in the drivers seat.
It has been globally politicised from the start.
Nothing new here.
For 8 years, the PPM rarely held meetings to inform the people of the Cayman Islands in regards to anything. Everything they did were behind closed doors and when they did have public meetings, a lot of lies were told.
They had regular meetings during the pandemic – because other countries were doing the same thing.
Pact has only been in government for 2 months – they need to be given a chance. I am sure they will do a fantastic job!
When we were in lockdown. The question we were all asking was ‘where are the opposition?’ We all had to reach out to the press who were asking questions etc. To sit in the shadows is wrong. It’s only because the PPM poked the bear were the people updated. Good for them. I voted for PACT but the silence was deafening.
Nobody “voted Pact”
shamblolic from pact and ppm.
time for the governor to consider direct rule.
The Governor is complicit and needs to be replaced first.