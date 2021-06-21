PACT accuses PPM of politicizing COVID

CIG press conference 16 June (L-R) Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, Premier Wayne Panton, Governor Martyn Roper, Minister Sabrina Turner and Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Deputy Premier Chris Saunders has said that when he was in opposition, he and his colleagues had agreed to support the Unity government in policy decisions to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and not make the issue political so that the country spoke with one voice. But now the Progressives were doing the exact opposite to the PACT Government, he said at the press briefing last Wednesday.

After claiming to stand firm and not to fold to pressure to open the borders too early, they were now capitulating to the business community to score political points, Saunders said. The war of words over opening the border escalated over the last week, with the PPM issuing another tit-for-tat statement after the PACT briefing Wednesday.

From criticising the premier for his absence from the public stage over the last few weeks to demanding government sets a date to open the border, the PPM has begun setting out their opposition position, and as Saunders noted, it appears that they have abandoned the idea of speaking with one voice on the COVID-19 issue.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Premier Wayne Panton also noted that his former colleagues in the PPM were now seeking to score a political points out of the return of tourism. “They are politicizing an issue on which their former opposition gave them a lot of latitude,” he said and noted that “the previous administration had a year or more to come up with even the basics of a reopening plan”.

Panton set out the government’s position and the goal of ensuring that the borders are fully open by 1 November for the start of peak season. However, he stressed the need between now and then to increase the vaccination rate and then slowly lift restrictions and ease smaller numbers of tourists back, starting mid-September. He also made it clear why he was not going to set a specific date and the critical points that must be considered about the phased approach.

“Our plan is based on the number of people vaccinated so that the vulnerable in our community who can’t get vaccinated are protected once we do reopen our border. And we will. Under our plan we will slowly reintroduce tourism without having thousands of people at the airport,” the premier said.

Panton added that a decision about the target vaccination rate needed prior to reopening the borders would be made in the coming weeks. He said he would not be tied down to “an arbitrary date” for reopening, as called for by the opposition, but instead determine a phased approach to slowly reintroduce tourism — a position that had also been taken by the PPM when they were in power.

“We have too many examples of regional territories and countries who have tried and gotten it wrong, and the cost of that happening is worse than taking a bit longer to try to get it right,” Panton warned. “The fact is, the former administration never had a reopening plan. If they had, they may have been returned to office. But they didn’t and they weren’t.”

Saunders outlined what he said was the hypocrisy of the PPM now that they were in opposition, as he pointed to the significant change in their position from before the election. He said that when he was sitting where they are now, he too received constant pressure from the business community to press for the borders to reopen but that the previous opposition supported the government’s potion.

“When we were in opposition and many business people could not get their way with the government… many of those business people called us in opposition and our response was simple: the government has the information and we are going to have the one voice approach in this pandemic and we are not going to politicize it. So it is rather ironic that the same government that started the policy of putting people over profits has now started to cave to the business community,” he said.

Saunders said that Cayman could rebuild the economy but could not build lost lives.

In a statement released Thursday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart doubled down on calling for a set date for reopening the borders, even after learning that there are 6,000 more people resident in the Cayman Islands than the estimation made by the government he was a part of while he was responsible for the Economics and Statistics Office.

“We remain of the view that the date should be September 1,” McTaggart said. “This will give businesses a date to gear up to welcome tourists back and will also spur unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated. Without a firm reopening date by September, we will likely lose the winter season as potential visitors will seek alternative destinations for their holidays. Indeed, there are already indications that it is happening.”

However, contradicting his position and continuing the direction the opposition appears to be taking, McTaggart also criticised the proposal to reduce the quarantine period for those who are vaccinated before at least 75% of the population has had both vaccine shots.

“We believe this is downright dangerous as we have seen travellers test positive for COVID-19 after 15 or longer days in quarantine. When in government, we considered this as an option and ruled it out because we did not believe it prudent or safe,” McTaggart stated, addint, “I hope the government understands the risk.”

McTaggart also repeated his attack on the premier and the government’s failure to appear frequently on the public stage, even though prior to the pandemic the PPM had abandoned the practice of regular press briefings and almost never spoke to the press collectively. For most of the last administration, the PPM-led government had only responded selectively, if at all, to press queries.

During lockdown and the phased lifting of restrictions, the regular pandemic press briefings represented an entirely different and open approach, but once the domestic economy was reopened, the Unity government reverted to its previous practice, dramatically reducing time spent facing the press, and held just one briefing this year before the elections.