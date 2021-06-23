Officials report ‘non-breach’ COVID-19 contact

(CNS): Public Health officials have released a limited statement revealing what they described as a non-breach contact between a traveller in quarantine and a resident last Friday. The officials said that contact tracing and testing had been conducted and all the impacted individuals had been placed in isolation and measures for public safety had been taken. The statement said there was no risk to the public but gave no other details relating to what had happened.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons said she wanted to thank the Cayman public for their vigilance and continued efforts in keeping the islands safe.

It is not clear if this was related to the patient who is currently in the Critical Care Unit who had been isolating at home before becoming ill. There were no updates about the status of the patient on Tuesday in the latest testing and vaccine information.

Public Health officials said there were no new cases of the coronavirus. There are currently 18 active cases of the virus among travellers in quarantine and isolation. Three people are showing symptoms, including the patient admitted to hospital.

With the vaccine clinic now offering first shots, just under 400 people got their first dose over the last day, which means that 67% of the estimated population of 71,100 has begun the vaccine course and 59% have had both doses.

See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.

Meanwhile, the results of Friday’s vaccine prize draw are now available. 168 lucky people have won prizes in the Ministry of Tourism’s Vaccine Challenge. The top prize in the giveaway was a $12,000 fully installed 6.24 KW Home Solar System donated by Affordable Solar Ltd, which was won by Sachina Nembhard-Clark.

Prizes will be available for collection at the Government Administration Building foyer this Thursday and Friday, 24-25 June, 9am-noon and 2-4pm. Prize winners must present their photo ID and vaccination card showing they were vaccinated between 8 May and 9 June in order to claim the prize. The prizes are non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives will be offered. Prizes will not be delivered.