‘Numbers’ man robbed in George Town

(CNS): A man suspected to be running a numbers game was robbed in a barber’s shop off Eastern Avenue Wednesday night by armed men, CNS has learned. At least one shot was fired during the incident, as three men burst into the shop, which is located by the junction of School Road. According to police, the masked men entered the premises at around 8:30pm, one brandishing a knife and another armed with a gun.

One of the men took a bag containing cash and personal items from a man at the location, who is understood to have been the ‘numbers’ man. No one was injured during the incident but the robber armed with the gun fired a shot before all three of them fled.

The suspects are all described as being dressed in dark clothing. The man with the knife was described as being of dark complexion and about 6’ tall, but no other descriptions have yet been released.

The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.