No women on new Cayman Turtle Centre board

Cayman Turtle Centre (Photo credit Mark Hardison)

(CNS): Cabinet has appointed three new directors to the board of the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre, but despite indications from the premier that the PACT Government was going to diversify the boards, there are no women, young people or even new faces among the line-up. Kenneth Hydes, who has served on the board before as chairman, has been given that role again. He is joined by Attlee Ebanks as deputy chairman along with James Parsons and Burns Rankine.

Premier Wayne Panton said the new board was selected quickly and did not get a full review and is not reflective of the new policy regarding the future appointment of boards. Given the controversy surrounding the facility in the months before to the elections, the new government had to make a number of quick replacements to the Cayman Turtle Centre board just weeks after taking office in order for it to function, he said.

The turtle farm has been embroiled in several major scandals recently that were exposed by the former Public Accounts Committee, including the salary bonuses the executive had been paying themselves in breach of the public authorities regulations and at a time when staff morale was very low. This led to a strike just weeks before the election, in which staff had demanded the removal of senior executives, including the CEO Tim Adam and COO Peggy Hamilton, and a compete change in the line-up of the board.

Given the circumstances, government sought to appoint people familiar with the facility in order to ensure it could operate. However, CNS understands that this board will be subject to a future review.

Alongside the appointment of the four new members, Chamber CEO Wil Pineau retains his seat as a representative of the Chamber of Commerce, with the rest of the positions being filled with public servants. Brian Wight, the former chair, and directors Joseph Parsons and Dale Bodden have all been replaced.

While the line-up for the turtle farm remains all male, changes made to the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board provide a better reflection of where PACT is expected to go in future. New members include women as well as those supporting the need to protect the natural environment.

Ashton Bodden and Zanda McLean stay on as chairman and deputy chair, with new members Elsie Kynes, Carol Busby and Jason McLaughlin, with previous member Delano Lazzari returning to the DCB.

The appointment of boards remains a controversial issue and is the subject of significant criticism from the public as well as independent authorities, such as the auditor general. Political fealty has historically often taken precedence over experience, knowledge, competence and objectivity. This has led to significant problems when boards have turned a blind eye or missed questionable behaviour within the entities they supervise or have been conflicted in authority decisions that impact the wider community.