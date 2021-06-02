More vaccines coming after successful drive

The vaccine arriving on the British Airways flight

(CNS): Government officials have now confirmed that after the successful vaccination drive, the supplies sent from the UK will be used before their expiration date. As of Tuesday, 44,122 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is equal to 68% of the estimated population, while 59% have had both doses. Cayman’s public health professionals now expect to use up all the vaccines they currently have before the end of June, and Governor Martyn Roper has confirmed that the UK Government will be sending an additional delivery on 16 June.

“This means that all those college students arriving back in the Cayman Islands from overseas can now be vaccinated when they get out of quarantine. We expect that the new doses will not expire until the end of September,” he said. “I know that many people are keen to vaccinate the younger members of their family so that they can travel safely and enjoy shorter periods of quarantine on return to Cayman. Despite the US and Canadian regulators approving Pfizer for 12-15 year olds, the UK regulator has yet to do so.”

However, Roper said that approval is expected soon and once that happens, public health will begin vaccinating the youngest age group, ensuring that Cayman will reach herd immunity this summer. In the meantime, the UK Government, which has provided the vaccine at no cost since the first shipment in January, has said it will continue to supply the entire eligible population of the overseas territories, including booster shots if needed later this year.

The government’s successful efforts and vaccination drive was credited with increasing the uptake and ensuring that the supplies were not wasted. “I am very grateful to the premier, ministers, Dr Lee, HSA, Public Health, the private sector and the wider community for the successful campaign on vaccine take-up to ensure we did not waste this precious resource,” Roper said. “We can all be proud of our vaccine roll-out in the Cayman Islands, a further demonstration of the success we have had responding to this global pandemic.”

Premier Wayne Panton said it was cause for celebration as many people had been reluctant, and had questions or doubts, as he gave credit to all those involved. “Whatever the reasons for hesitation, you have not allowed them to stop you from accessing what is the best available option for us. I and my Cabinet colleagues thank you deeply. We must continue on this road, as our destination is just within our reach,” he said.

Minister of Health and Wellness Sabrina Turner urged any remaining residents to ensure that they and their loved ones benefit from the protection offered by the vaccine.“We are deeply grateful to the management and staff of the Public Health Department and Health Services Authority, for their continuing work on this Herculean task. They have managed the delivery of the vaccine with vigour and a heartfelt commitment to safeguarding our citizens and residents.”

The Vaccination Challenge, led by the Ministry of Tourism, supported by the rest of the government and local businesses, has helped to boost uptake in recent weeks on all three islands.

“This effort has only enjoyed the success that it has thanks to the contributions of all concerned,” Tourism minister Kenneth Bryan said. “The vaccine is an essential part of the recovery process for the local economy but also the global economy on which we depend. With this objective in mind, we look forward to working with all of you to keep our loved ones and friends across the Cayman Islands community safe now and long into the future,” Bryan told the community in a press release.

According to the latest statistics, a large majority of those over 50 have all had at least one dose, as well as around 73% of those aged 40 to 50 and 63% of people between 30 and 40. Almost half of the youngest demographic, those under 30, have now had a first dose, which means Cayman now has one of the best vaccination rates in the world.

Meanwhile, there were three new positive cases of the virus among travelers reported yesterday and none Tuesday. There are now just 11 active cases of COVID-19 among the travellers currently in quarantine or home isolation with just one person said to be showing symptoms of the virus.