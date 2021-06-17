More Sahara dust expected to cross Cayman

Saharan Air Layer taken from the NOAA P-3 Orion in June 2020. Saharan dust gives the sky an orange glow during sunset in the Eastern Caribbean. Small cumulus clouds can be seen poking through the tops of the dust layer (Photo credit: Jason Dunion NOAA/HRD)

(CNS): More hazy conditions are expected over the Cayman Islands this week from the Sahara dust, the National Weather Service has warned since Monday. This phenomenon can blunt tropical storms and also feeds the sargassum, but it can also play havoc with solar panels. With a large plume of Sahara dust moving west across the Caribbean Sea, with peak concentrations of Aerosol Optical Depths (AODs) expected in Cayman on Thursday, OfReg, the utilities regulator, is warning residents that have their own solar equipment and are on CUC’s CORE and DER programmes that they can expect a drop in power production as dust accumulates on their kit.

Although the plume is not as big as the one that passed over the Caribbean last June, it is still impacting air quality and creating other problems. ”Operators of utility-scale solar photovoltaic systems are likely to see a decline in power production this week. Wind generators can also be affected, although to a lesser extent,” said OfReg Executive Director for Energy, Gregg Anderson.

According to the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, operators of solar and wind farms should be aware that unless they increase the frequency of maintenance, dust will accumulate on the surfaces of solar panels and in wind turbine blades, worsening the impact on power production.

“On the distribution side, there will be reductions in the amount of electricity produced from customer-based — including roof-top solar PV — systems,” the CIMH stated. “As a majority of the systems are grid-tied, this situation would result in an increase in the demand of electricity from the grid from this group of customers. High AOD values make the operation of air conditioning and refrigeration systems more energy-intensive.”

At the same time the plume will trap heat close to ground surface. This will result in higher temperatures leading to higher electricity demand from the grid, while the contribution of solar PV and wind power will be lower than normal during the affected days. This situation is expected to improve by the end of the week as the Sahara dust plume moves away from our area.