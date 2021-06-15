More condo projects emerge for NWP

North West Point

(CNS): The North West Point coastline has been rapidly developed over the last two years, including a number of controversial projects, and more appear to be on the way. Although a $12 million proposal by NWPR Group Ltd was rejected by the Central Planning Authority in April because the “mass, scale and height of the proposed development” were not compatible with the adjacent properties, at least two more sets of plans for 5-storey condo buildings have been submitted already this month for this stretch of coast.

Although the area has long been zoned beach-tourism, the height restrictions were increased to five storeys in 2012. Since then, West Bayers have seen the area change dramatically, and having already lost sight of the coastline, they are now losing access to it as well.

In 2011 a report was compiled by a West Bay committee established to find out what people wanted in regards to future development of the district and to inform the review of the national development plan, which later emerged as ‘PlanCayman‘. In the report, residents made it clear that they wanted to retain the district’s natural environment.

A decade ago they called for sustainable development that would preserve ocean views along the coastline and undeveloped beaches, and for no development on the ocean-side of the road, allowing future development on the land-side only. The committee also found that the community wanted to see tourism-related developments that enhance the appeal of West Bay without depriving the district of its small-scale social and physical attractiveness.

Instead, the district has seen a rapid change, with continued luxury level development on the shoreline that is being sold largely to overseas investors, as most of the new projects are too costly for many Caymanians and long-term residents.

At a recent local meeting, concerns about development featured prominently, especially the controversial situation at Serrana, another new luxury condo complex on North West Point. When work there began, it came as a complete surprise to the residents in the area, including Marlon Crowe, the neighbouring landowner, who is also being directly impacted by the construction of a 5-storey condo complex that will loom over his family home. The Department of Environment had also urged against granting planning permission for this project but the CPA ignored their advice.

Crowe has said that he never received any notification from the planning department, as required by law. It has emerged that planning sent the information to very old addresses and they do not accept responsibly for that, maintaining that the onus is on the resident to update the address. It is understood that this is not an isolated incident.

Aside from a classified ad in the back page of a print newspaper, planning only sends out notification by mail. Objectors then only get a very brief window of opportunity to challenge a development, since notices that actually get to the right people are often so late that they arrive very close to the deadline to object.

Although Crowe and his family now face myriad issues relating to the Serrana project, the planning department has told him there is nothing they can do to address his grievances.

Those West Bay residents who made it clear in their submission to planning ten years ago what the did and did not want for future development of the district are also likely to be disappointed. The first public consultations for the ‘PlanCayman‘ project, which will focus on the Seven Mile Beach corridor, will start sometime this summer, but planning for the West Bay area will not start until 2023.